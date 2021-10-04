Daviess County had not beaten McCracken County in a regular season football game ever.
That changed in a big way Friday night.
DC has Joe Humphreys, who has been getting more and more in the habit of putting up big passing numbers with each game.
The last two weeks have been especially good for Humphreys, a 6-foot-4 senior who leads the commonwealth in passing yardage for the Panthers.
Humphreys scored seven total touchdowns as No. 7 Daviess County rolled to a 51-20 Class 6-A district win over McCracken County on Friday in Paducah.
Humphreys completed 24-of-30 pass attempts for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and he added three rushing touchdowns as the Panthers (6-1, 2-0 in district) won their fourth consecutive outing.
Against Marshall County two weeks ago, Humphreys threw for 411 yards and seven touchdowns.
A week ago, Apollo had its shot at McCracken County and the Eagles did their own damage.
The Eagles saw a 28-point lead sliced to seven early in the second half, then managed to pin a 56-49 defeat on McCracken County in a wild 6-A district showdown before a hyped-up crowd at Eagle Stadium.
Apollo improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play with its third straight victory before having a bye last Friday.
After not being able to beat McCracken County in the regular season since it opened in 2013, both Apollo and DC took out the district nemesis on consecutive Friday nights.
If you don’t grasp the significance of this moment for the two county schools, here it is.
McCracken County has pretty much owned the field in Class 6-A, District 1.
DC coach Matt Brannon said as much in a late Friday night conversation while the team was returning from Paducah.
“This district is probably one of the toughest in western Kentucky, if you’re talking top to bottom, in any class,” Brannon said. “
The Mustangs won 25 straight district games in the regular season before Henderson County broke through in 2019 by a 33-28 count at Henderson County.
Now, Daviess County beat McCracken County in the 6-A playoffs in 2017 to end the Mustangs season. But DC lost the regular-season matchup in Paducah, which ironically, was where it also won the playoff game.
For this regular season, McCracken County (1-6, 1-2) has been swept by DC and Apollo. Either DC or Apollo could meet McCracken again in the playoffs, but they each would be heavy favorites in any second game.
There is plenty of business still to be settled in 6-A, District 1, and a lot of that has to do with the roadblock known as Henderson County.
The Colonels have also been a persistent problem for both Apollo and Daviess County through the years.
DC beat Henderson County in the 2019 regular season, 30-27 in overtime, but HC won the playoffs rematch.
That is the only DC win over Henderson County going back to 2014, seven years.
Guess who is up next for Apollo and DC on the next two Friday nights?
Henderson County.
Apollo travels there this Friday night. Daviess County will get Henderson County at home on October 15. The Panthers are in their bye week now.
Henderson County is 5-1, ranked No. 7 in 6-A in the latest KHSAA RPI, and ranked No. 12 in calpreps.com.
For those hung up on ranking methods for Kentucky high schools _ and that list of folks seems to grow daily _ Daviess County is right up there with the Colonels.
DC is No. 11 in the latest RPI. DC is also No. 11 in calpreps.com.
Apollo is ranked a little lower in both the lists.
“Every game in district is competitive game, we told the team that we have the two toughest games left with Henderson and Apollo,” Brannon said.
Daviess County will go to Apollo on October 22. That game could be for the district championship.
