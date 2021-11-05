When the 2021 high school football season commenced in August, it’s a good bet that few observers were willing to put Daviess County and Apollo in the 1-2 slots, respectively, in KHSAA Class 6-A Region 1, District 1.
But that’s the way it’s turned out, and, yes, both the No.1 seed Panthers and the No. 2 seed Eagles will play at home Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
Daviess County (9-1), in fact, is one of the hottest, most potent teams in the commonwealth — bringing a seven-game winning streak into its 7 p.m. matchup with No. 4 seed McCracken County (2-8).
“I’m proud of what we’ve been a able to accomplish this season, but we’ve still got a long way to go in order to get where we want to be,” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said. “With this group of seniors and juniors, we were able to fully realize the expectations we have for this program.
“We have a great senior class and we have a junior class that has developed the way we hoped it would, which has sort of created the perfect storm for us out here.”
Daviess County features one of Kentucky’s best players in 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Joe Humphreys, who has completed 211-of-308 passes for 3,207 yards and 39 touchdowns and has rushed 49 times for 458 yards and 13 TDs.
“Joe is Joe,” Brannon said. “He’s been fantastic all season long.”
The Panthers also feature running backs Gunnar Evans (744 yards, 5 TDs) and Bryson Parm, bouncing back nicely from a preseason injury, and a host of quality receivers led by Max Dees and Decker Renfrow, who have combined for 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 16 scores.
Evans is the leading tackler (104) from his linebacker post on one of the state’s most improved defensive units.
DC, coming off a 58-14 rout of Warren East, will not take McCracken County for granted, according to Brannon.
“Hey, we went down there and beat them (51-20) in the regular season, but there’s no way we’ll be taking them lightly,” Brannon said. “Since they formed as a school, they have dominated the series with us and have pretty much dominated the district as a whole. In the playoffs, you’re going to get the very best from good programs like McCracken.”
The Mustangs are directed by quarterback Pyror Lamb, who has completed 156-of-302 aerials for 1,913 yards and 17 TDs.
Apollo head coach John Edge, meanwhile, expects nothing but the best from a Henderson County team his Eagles defeated 21-10 in the regular season at Colonel Stadium.
“Henderson County is a very good opponent, a traditional program that’s always going to be tough in the postseason,” Edge said. “It’s a new season, both teams are 0-0, and because of our win over at their place, we’ve earned a home playoff game, which is great for our football program.”
Both the Colonels (6-4), who have lost three of their last four games, and Apollo (6-4), which closed out the regular season by losing twice at home, will be looking to rediscover the magic in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Eagle Stadium.
“I think we’ve put the memory of last week behind us, I really do,” said Edge, in reference to Apollo’s 20-0 setback to Greenwood. “We’re taking the approach that it’s a new season, the postseason, and we have some big goals, including winning the first playoff game for this program since 2005.”
The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Christian Combs, who has hit on 129-of-205 passes for 1,701 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson leads the team in rushing (626 yards) and has scored 13 touchdowns overall.
“We have to take advantage of the scoring opportunities we get in this one,” Edge said. “We need to protect the football, finish drives and put points on the board.”
Defensively, Apollo is led by Morgan Eans, who has amassed 90 total tackles, including 20 for loss.
“We came up big on defense when they got in fourth-and-short yardage situations the last time we played them, and that made a difference in the outcome,” Edge said. “Obviously, we have to play another outstanding game, defensively, if we expect to advance.”
Jaheim Williams is the Colonels’ most explosive player with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Should Daviess County and Apollo both win on Friday, the arch-rivals would meet next Friday in the second round of the playoffs at Daviess County High School’s Reid Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.