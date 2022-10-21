In a series that has been as balanced as it has been fiercely contested, Daviess County plays host to City-County and arch-rival Apollo on Friday night in what is annually a highly-anticipated game.
Heading into the 50th meeting between the Panthers and Eagles, DC holds a narrow 25-24 advantage following the Panthers’ 43-21 victory last year at Apollo.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Reid Stadium.
“This is the most important game we have played this year, and, of course, it’s an extremely important game for Apollo, too,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “This has always been a great rivalry, a game that means so much to both programs.
“I love the fact that we play this game so late in the year — this is the place on the schedule where true rivalry games should be.”
The Panthers are favored in this one, but they will be trying to bounce back from a humbling 73-35 Class 6-A district loss at Henderson County a week ago.
“We did a lot of good things against Henderson County, but we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that really cost us in that game,” Brannon said. “We were pretty competitive until they pulled away in the fourth quarter.”
And, Brannon knows he will face a team this week that will be ready to play in the form of Apollo (2-6, 1-2 in district).
“They can help their playoff scenario with a victory, so we’re going to get their best shot — and we always do,” Brannon said. “They can score points with (quarterback) Christian Combs back there, and they have two very effective runners in Donte Dixon and Niles Board, who has really come on for them.
“Combs can create on the run, and he’s a capable passer, too. We’ve got to be disciplined and keep their playmakers in front of us.”
Combs is 128-of-230 through the air for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions. He has rushed for 372 yards and seven TDs.
Dixon leads the Eagles in rushing with 394 yards and seven TDs, and the late-charging Board has rushed for 147 yards and two scores.
The team’s top receivers are Eli Masterson (31 receptions, 509 yards, 3 TDs), Carter Contratto (32-317-2), and Bryson Velotta (18-261-4).
Defensively, Apollo is led by Morgan Eans, with 101 total tackles, but eight games into the season and Apollo is still seeking its first quarterback sack.
“Offensively, we want to try to keep them off-balance as much as we can,” Brannon said. “We’re at a point now where we can make (personnel) changes in the middle of a drive, and that’s to our advantage.”
Daviess County (5-3, 2-1) is directed by the QB tandem of Lake Wilson and Jack Ball, who have combined to hit on 80-of-151 passes for 1,397 yards and 15 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.
The Panthers’ ground attack is led by Bryson Parm, who has rushed for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns.
DC’s most explosive receivers are Decker Renfrow, who has caught 22 passes for 532 yards and nine touchdowns, and Luke Floyd, who has 20 receptions for 353 yards and three TDs.
The team’s defensive unit is spearheaded by lineman Isaac Blue, who has 78 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss.
“We have to stop their big-play capability,” said Apollo head coach John Edge, whose squad is coming off a confidence-boosting 48-14 district conquest of Marshall County. “Parm, Renfrow and Floyd are all breakaway threats, and we have to contain them.
“Defensively, they like to send a lot of pressure, and we need to be able to take advantage of this.
“I also think special teams will play a huge role in the outcome of this game, and we’ve been very strong in this area as of late.”
Edge is hoping his team can duplicate what Apollo did in 2020, when it defeated DC 40-34 at Reid Stadium.
“We have to have that same kind of mindset we carried there two years ago,” Edge said. “That team went into the game convinced we were going to win, and we did win.
“We’d love to get off to a good start, that would really help us, but either way we’ve just got to keep fighting on every single play the whole way — that’s what it takes to win these rivalry games.”
