In a series that has been as balanced as it has been fiercely contested, Daviess County plays host to City-County and arch-rival Apollo on Friday night in what is annually a highly-anticipated game.

Heading into the 50th meeting between the Panthers and Eagles, DC holds a narrow 25-24 advantage following the Panthers’ 43-21 victory last year at Apollo.

