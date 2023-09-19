HOPKINSVILLE — It was a battle for the top three teams in the Girls’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament on a sun-splashed Monday.

Daviess County was in second place most of the day, but it finished strong on the last three holes as a team to leapfrog into first and win its second straight regional championship.

