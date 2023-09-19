HOPKINSVILLE — It was a battle for the top three teams in the Girls’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament on a sun-splashed Monday.
Daviess County was in second place most of the day, but it finished strong on the last three holes as a team to leapfrog into first and win its second straight regional championship.
This one came at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club, and it was much more difficult for DC to win than in 2022, when it ran away with a 55-stroke victory.
Daviess County won with a 353. Madisonville-North Hopkins was second with 355 and Henderson County was third with 356. DC and Madisonville were the two teams that will advance to the KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament first round at Calvert City Country Club on Monday, Sept. 25.
“We had a couple of girls show up today, had a couple struggle, had some figure it out toward the end and hold it together enough for us,” Daviess County girls’ golf coach Jonas Billingsley said. “Honestly, going into the last three holes I kind of expected us to be second. We had some really strong finishes.”
Billingsley tried not to watch scoring during the afternoon.
“I try not to pay too much attention to it,” he said. “Now, I couldn’t help but notice for most of the day we were in second place. Luckily, we finished strong and held it together.”
Daviess County was led by Alexa Salamah with an 80, which tied for third overall. Claire Reynolds shot 84. Annalee Yager (93) and Bailie Billingsley (96) also scored for DC.
Salamah had to overcome trouble on a handful of holes, but she had two birdies and a lot of pars the rest of the way.
“Today wasn’t my best round, but I know what I need to improve on,” Salamah said. “I made two birdies on the front. I try not to look at the scores when I’m playing. I’m excited we’re going back to state.”
Reynolds thought she and some others had some trouble on the greens, but Salamah played well.
“Alexa did pretty well,” Reynolds said. “It was a rough day, but it was still nice that we were able to win.
Madisonville-NH had the individual winner in Karra Tucker, who shot a 6-under par 65, which set a women’s course record at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club, according to officials.
Owensboro Catholic was fourth with 385. Conleigh Osborne and Hannah Robbins each shot 94. Addie-Belle Rutman (98) and Lanie Ann Osborne (99) also scored for Catholic.
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons shot 86 and was one of 10 individuals to qualify for the State Tournament First Round who were not on the first or second place teams.
“The front nine was great, I shot a 40,” Lyons said. “The back really got to me. It was a matter of chipping and putting, who can chip and putt better than others. I’m very happy I can say I’m a 4-time state qualifier.”
Ohio County had Maggie Graves qualify individually for the State Tournament First Round with an 87. Lainey Reynolds (100), Briar Vender (107) and Haley Alsman (108) also scored for Ohio County (402).
Breckinridge County had three girls qualify for the State Tournament First Round. Adelynn Moorman and Maggie Blair each shot 87. Barbara Gail Wright shot 91.
Conlee Lindsey from University Heights Academy was second overall with 77.
Owensboro had Ryann Kasey with a 103 and Ellie Watson with a 122.
Muhlenberg County (448) was led by Taylor Wilkins with a 97. Karsyn Grundy (101), Courtney Drenon (123) and Addison Tudor (127) also scored for Muhlenberg County.
McLean County had Madeline Jones with a 131 and Riley Logsdon with a 141.
