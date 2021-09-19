Daviess County had a pair of wins against top-level soccer programs on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
DC beat St. Xavier, a long-time Kentucky power, 1-0, on Saturday in the Tiger Invitational in Evansville, Indiana.
Tanner Andersen hit a penalty kick after a push in the back by St. X in the 52nd minute. DC’s defense then kept St. X from getting an equalizer.
The Panthers beat Evansville Memorial, 3-1, on Friday. Dax Sandifer, Jack Quisenberry and Andersen had goals for DC.
Sean Higgs had two assists. Andersen also had an assist.
DC pushed its record to 11-1-3. St. Xavier fell to 11-4.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC WINS IN ALL ‘A’
Owensboro Catholic topped Russellville, 4-0, in the All ‘A’ 3rd/4th Region sectional at Russellville.
Austin Martin had two goals for Catholic. Davis Conner had one goal and Ben Dawson also had a goal.
Owensboro Catholic took 21 shots, eight on goal. Catholic is 3-6-1.
Russellville was limited to one shot on goal.
Brody Martin had two assists, and Aaron Self and Hayden Thomas each had an assist.
Parker Jones made one save.
Catholic will face the winner of Frankfort and Somerset in the All ‘A’ state quarterfinals next Saturday in Frankfort.
GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO 8, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
OHS was led by Sydney Lovett’s three goals and three assists.
Ella Bratcher, Evie Pierson, Natalie LaMar, JaNyiah Wimberly and Addyson Riney also each scored goals.
Bratcher and Riney each had two assists and Pierson had one.
Chandler Worth made one save, while the OHS defense (Abby Beck, Olivia Wilkins, Georgia Warren, Abby Warren, and Worth) earned its sixth shutout of the season.
OHS improved to 7-6 on the season.
