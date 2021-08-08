Daviess County has long lifted championship trophies in 3rd Region boys soccer.
The Panthers have won seven straight 3rd Region championships and should be the favorites to claim another crown this fall.
DC was 14-3-2 last season.
Apollo was 10-6 and has designs on being even better this time around.
Ohio County was 11-2-1 last season.
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers lost their leading scorer Hunter Clark to graduation after scoring 20 goals and making 14 assists.
They do return one player who had double-digit goals in Tanner Andersen, who scored 15 goals and had seven assists.
Even with that, DC is more concerned with putting together a defensive back line that will be virtually new.
“Our biggest concern was building a back line defense with pretty new players in every spot, that’s what the emphasis has been on since we started practice,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said.
Nate Dailey is one returner on back line, and he may be moving to the midfield in the season. Eli Watkins and Noah Myers have been getting work on the back line.
Cody Clark and Conner Johnson were both keepers last season.
“We’ve got experience returning in the midfield and up front, but some players are going to have to take on a heavier scoring load,” Sandifer said. “It’s going to be good in a way that we don’t know if we’ll have a standout goal scorer. I think we will have a lot who can score, you just can’t just focus on one guy. But, we need those guys to be scorers.”
Andersen, Sean Higgs and Hayden Boswell return with the most experience playing up front. Carson Thomas helps control the midfield and set things up for the Panthers.
Dax Sandifer is another junior working in the midfield to get the ball moving offensively.
Nick Vincent, Andrew Alexander, Tyler Wilkerson and Davian Clark are players who will be trying for more minutes this season.
“I like the group we have, we can put several different combinations of lineups out there,” Doug Sandifer said.
APOLLO
The Eagles had a big season that ended in the 3rd Region championship game, a 5-1 loss to Daviess County.
They have as a primary goal getting back to the regional championship game, and also battling for a 9th District championship as well.
“Just about everybody returns, we graduated four kids,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “We had a lot of sophomores moving up to varsity, we’ve got a very big and deep team coming back.
“It’s been nice in practice, we’ve been able to do a lot of different things. We’ve got kids who can do different things, we’ve got different ways we can play, every one of them has a different strength.”
Eh Wah and Dah Hai are two of those younger players who were on the field a lot last season and will be getting more minutes this season.
Harrison Bowman is returning for another season after reclassifying to the 2022 senior class after he scored 15 goals and passed for 10 assists in the 2020 soccer season.
Bowman will be teaming offensively with Teranse Twihenya, a young but powerful forward who scored eight goals and had nine assists last season.
“I knew Harrison was going to perform well last year, he thrives on competition,” Poirier said. “Teranse we thought was going to be very good, but we didn’t exactly know how they would play together. Teranse came on strong during the year, he gets better all the time.
“Both of them are big guys, they’ve got speed, got technical ability, they’re very unselfish.”
Along the back line, Elbert Moo is a senior who will be starting his third straight year. He has been consistent and an all-region player last season.
Trey Nally and Nee Kpaw are two other seniors who have experience on the back line.
Steven Teran is a junior keeper who had three penalty kick shootout wins last season, including a 3-2 win over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament, and a 2-1 win over Ohio County in the regional tournament.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces were 8-3 last season and got 15 goals from Brody Martin, a sophomore who also recorded six assists.
“Brody is a special player, and he will be a big player for us this year,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said.
Austin Martin and Doninic Ranallo will be expected to step up offensively.
“They’re both very good players,” Donohoe said.
Aaron Self and Lance Dickens are also expected to be contributors.
Dickens, Ranallo and Tom Kurtz should help on the defensive side of the field. Parker Jones is returning to the team to play keeper.
“We think we can build on last year,” Donohoe said. “There’s high quality in this district, and we showed we could be competitive with district teams.”
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils are inexperienced and they are trying to work through after losing 22 players to graduation from 2019 and 2020. They were 1-9-1 last season.
“We have good players, but we played them in positions they’re not used to,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “We also had a very tough schedule.
“We are a very young team, returning a total of five goals and one assist. We’re a very talented and technical team, but we will struggle at times when going up against junior and senior-loaded teams.”
This team has a lot of sophomores but Haley and the OHS coaching staff have been working with these players for a couple of years now.
“We have 14-15 year olds at the varsity level,” Haley said.
The attacking four include Ryan Sovar, Aiden Fregoe, Samuel Thwang and Peter Saang.
The midfield will include Jacob O’Bryan, Sang Thang and Saw Thaw.
“Every kid can be rotated into every position on the field,” Haley said.
Logan Lanham and Alex Gonzo have been working hard at winning the keeper job, and both are good in different areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.