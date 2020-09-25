The Daviess County High School’s boys’ soccer team notched the 500th victory in program history on Thursday night, defeating host Greenwood 7-1 in Bowling Green.
Hunter Clark and Tanner Anderson led the scoring parade with two goals each, and the Panthers also got goals from Declan Armistead, Hayden Glover, and Andrew Alexander.
Sean Higgs had two assists for DC, with teammates Glover, Clark and Armistead adding one scoring pass each.
Panthers goalkeeper Conner Johnson was credited with one save.
Coach Doug Sandifer’s team improved to 6-2 this season.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, WEBSTER COUNTY 1
Brody Martin had four goals and an assist to lift the Aces over the host Trojans in Dixon.
Luke Hagedorn added three goals for Catholic (6-1), which won its fifth consecutive match. Also scoring goals were Joe Fusco and Austin Martin, who also had two assists.
Other assists came Fusco, Aaron Self, Dominic Ranallo. Gage Johnson, and Sam Couch.
Aces goalkeeper Caleb Ranallo made five saves.
GIRLS’ SOCCER OHIO COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Emily Goff scored two goals and Carly Embry added a third as Ohio County shut out visiting Owensboro Catholic in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles improved to 3-0-1 with the victory.
Isabelle Abney had an assist for Ohio County, and Lady Eagles goalkeeper Gracie Hall was credited with eight saves.
Owensboro Catholic had its three-match winning streak snapped and slipped to 3-3.
VOLLEYBALL OHIO TOPS OHS IN 5-SET THRILLER
Ohio County improved to 5-2 with a five-set victory at Owensboro — outlasting the Lady Devils 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 and 15-13.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Kara Porter (6 kills), Madison Kircher (6 digs), Heaven Vanover (5 kills, 5 aces), Madison Decker (4 kills, 5 aces), Kaitlyn Sampson (8 kills), and Camryn Kennedy (20 assists).
DC WIPES OUT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Elizabeth Moore produced 15 kills and three digs to drive Daviess County to a 25-7, 25-13, 27-25 sweep of visiting Franklin-Simpson at the DCHS gymnasium.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Panthers included Kendal Goetz (9 digs, 3 assists), Kayla Clark (6 digs), Mary Grace Hill (2 kills, 2 digs), Kaylee Garrison (7 digs, 2 aces), Josie Newcom (8 kills, 2 digs), Jasmine Bailey (2 kills), Ryann Keller (2 kills, 2 blocks, 16 assists), Adylan Ayer (8 kills, 2 digs), Kloee Phelps (2 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces), and Lexi Owen (15 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces).
Daviess County won its fourth consecutive match, improving to 5-1 overall.
APOLLO EDGES WARREN EAST IN 5 SETS
Apollo defeated visiting Warren East in a tough five-set match 25-16, 26-28, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10 at Eagle Arena.
Leading the way for the E-Gals were Maddi Boswell (41 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces), Havanah John (22 kills, 3 blocks), Ainslee Hopewell (25 digs, four aces), Brylee Rhodes (8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces), Aliyah Carwile (5 kills, 2 blocks), Courtney Hagan (10 digs), Camryn Kerwick (8 digs), Abby Spong (6 digs), Tallie Satterfield (6 kills, 3 blocks), and Allie Fulkerson (3 kills).
Apollo improved to 6-2 with its fifth consecutive victory.
