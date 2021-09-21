The way Doug Sandifer looked at it, Daviess County’s boys soccer team pulled a pretty rare double last weekend.
The Panthers played in the Tiger Invitational at Evansville Memorial, and they beat both Memorial on Friday night and St. Xavier out of Louisville on Saturday.
DC won 3-1 over Memorial and 1-0 with a penalty kick against St. X. Memorial was the Class 2-A Indiana state champion in 2020 and St. X was the KHSAA state champion last season.
“Going over there and beating the defending champion in Indiana and the defending champion in Kentucky, I know everybody loses seniors, but it was a weekend for us,” Sandifer said. “I’m not sure if somebody in the last 20 years has done that, gone over there and beat those two teams in the same weekend.
“Credit to the boys, they had to go out and make the effort. We got contributions from all 20 guys, and it took all 20 to get those results.”
St. X is No. 5 in the latest Maher rankings that came out Monday. Daviess County is No. 6 in that same poll. Tanner Andersen, Dax Sandifer and Jack Quisenberry scored against Memorial. Andersen made the PK against St. X and DC’s defense made that score hold up.
“We played Memorial straight up, against St. X we certainly adjusted, played more defensive, for one reason it was St. X, I’d seen them play parts of games,” Sandifer said. “More importantly it was our third game in about 36 hours. From Thursday kickoff at 7:30 p.m. to Saturday kicking off at 11 a.m., that’s a quick turnaround for a high school team. We knew we wouldn’t have the legs to play them the way we’d normally play.”
The Panthers are 11-1-3 heading into a matchup with Henderson County on Tuesday at Panther Field at Deer Park.
They will face Warren Central and South Warren between now and the end of the season. They will also see Ballard and Corbin this Saturday at Elizabethtown.
What DC did against St. X defensively showed its versatility and the ability to keep a high-powered team under some control.
“We moved some people, changed formation, guys we had going in the attack, we ran two forwards at a time, and shifts of about six guys in those two spots, tried to keep our forwards fresh so they could run and run,” Sandifer said of the plan against St. X. “Everybody else sat back, kept St. X in front of us and our forwards made them rush some.”
Nate Dailey, Jack Quisenberry, Noah Myers, Carson Thomas and Dax Sandifer were the main defensive core, along with keepers Cody Clark and Connor Johnson.
“Connor and Cody both, they had command of the box, came out and got stuff,” Doug Sandifer said. “They didn’t see a lot of real dangerous chances in both games but took care of the ones they needed to take care of.”
Andersen has 10 goals and Higgs has seven. There are five players with three goals each and another with four.
“There are about six or seven guys who all got on the scoring sheet, that’s good, we’re going to need that,” Doug Sandifer said. “We have a good balance of guys who are capable of scoring, that’s going to help us down the road.”
Thomas is a senior who leads the team in assists with six from his holding midfield spot.
“I’m a facilitator, get the ball from point A to point B, and I really manipulate how to break down teams,” Thomas said. “I like to start the attack, I kind of sit back toward the middle of the field and dictate the play.”
Thomas thought DC did a good job of the weekend adjusting from one game to the next.
“Our game plans were very different but we executed them really well,” Thomas said. “St. Xavier was a lopsided game in possession, that was our game plan, weather the storm and capitalize on our opportunities.”
DC will look to continue playing that way as it works toward the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.