Daviess County High School put together a lot of good individual performances for the team to win the boys team championship in the Valor Oil Classic Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Reid Stadium.
DC’s boys scored 190.5 points to beat out Owensboro with 168 points. Apollo and Muhlenberg County tied for fourth with 59 points. Hancock County scored 41 points, McLean County scored 24 points, Cloverport scored 12 points.
“I’m really proud of the team as a whole,” DC boys coach John Kirkpatrick said. “The conditions weren’t great, that 2-mile can be a daunting task when the weather is nice, to battle it out in rain and 40 degrees is really something. Same with the 4x400 relay, being able to put teams together late in the meet says a lot about the team.”
Owensboro’s Zane Biever won the shot put with 39 feet, 5.75 inches.
Eli Early from OHS won the boys 110 hurdles (16.62). Reece Carroll from OHS won the boys 400 (53.69).
Bryson McGary from DC won the 3,200 (11:01.19).
Max Dees from DC won the triple jump with 38-5.
Maurice Moorman from OHS won the long jump with 19-4. Ethan Pendleton won the high jump with 6 feet.
Tyson Sherron from DC won the pole vault with 8-9.
Bryce Revo from Muhlenberg County won the boys 1,600 (4:49.18). Nolan Kurz from DC won the boys 800 (2:03.67).
DC won the boys 4x800 relay with 8:48.92.
Owensboro won the boys 4x400 relay with 3:44.68. OHS also won the boys 4x200 relay with 1:35.08. OHS won the boys 4x100 in 44.56.
Carson Groves from Muhlenberg County won the boys 300 hurdles (40.43).
Henderson County won the girls meet with 159 points. OHS was second with 145 points. DC was third with 79 points and Apollo was fourth with 71 points. Muhlenberg County scored 44 points, Hancock County scored 34 points, McLean County scored 13 points, Cloverport scored two points.
OHS coach Byron Morris was pleased with the way the Lady Devils competed.
“They were aggressive running, which we wanted to see,” Morris said.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo won the discus (109-2). Trinity Hogg from OHS won the shot put (32-3.5). Chandler Worth from OHS won the triple jump (30-2.75).
DC won the girls 4x800 relay (11:01.78). OHS won the girls 4x400 relay (4:43.58).
Jasmine Buck from OHS won the 300 hurdles (1:01.65). Keeli Hanley from OHS won the 200 (27.89).
Lucy Spaw from DC won the girls 3,200 (12:44.40), and Spaw also won the 1,600 (5:29.31).
Annika Grenan from Muhlenberg County won the girls 800 (2:42.83).
DC will also be hosting the City-County Meet on May 3 at Reid Stadium.
