Daviess County’s boys golf team has had six finishes in the top five of invitational tournaments this season.
DC was third in Hopkinsville, fourth at Henderson County, Hancock County, Christian County and Owensboro Catholic invitationals.
“Overall it’s been pretty good, as a team we’re about where we expected to be with those finishes,” DC coach Lars King said. “Our team goal has been to shoot around 320, and we’ve been right around that number all season.”
Grant Broughton has been the top scorer in DC’s 12 events this season. He won at Hancock County with a 68, and tied for first at Christian County, where he lost a playoff. Broughton is a sophomore who was second individually in the Region 2 Tournament last year.
“Grant has been struggling the last couple of weeks, but he will figure it out,” King said. “His average is still four or five shots better than it was last year.”
Broughton played in a World Team Championship in North Carolina early in the high school season.
“I had a good start to the season, the first seven tournaments I finished in top four, my season average is 72.5,” Broughton said. “I was able to play in our first three high school events, then I missed three because of World Team Championship in Pine Hurst. I was happy with the way I played. I was happy to be able to walk away with positive thoughts about my rounds.”
Winning Region 2 and advancing to semi-state are major goals for DC and Broughton. The top two teams in each region and 10 individuals not on those teams will go to State First Round, as the new KHSAA State Golf Tournament format opening round is called.
“I’m doing everything I can to get my confidence up, be able to trust my game and win region, then maybe win semi-state,” Broughton said.
Dawson Lamb, Grayson Powers and Walker Ferguson are the other top golfers for DC.
“Dawson is coming into form, he’s played really well our last two events,” King said. Lamb shot 75 last weekend in the semi-state preview in Bowling Green. “Logan Mewes is playing really well and has only been playing golf for a little while. Hayden Sapp is playing better. Grayson Powers has been playing well but is not scoring.”
Teams are close to three-fourths of the way through their schedules. DC has three tournaments, the City-County and two matches. The City-County is Sept. 6-7 at Owensboro Country Club. The Region 2 Tournament will be Sept. 19 at Madisonville Country Club. The KHSAA Region 1-4 semi-state will also be at Owensboro Country Club .
The City-County will have some added meaning because it is being played at the semi-state site for teams or individuals that make it past the regional.
