LEITCHFIELD — It will be an all-9th District finale when Daviess County clashes with rival Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament championship game at Cougar Park.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers (29-4) advanced with a 10-1 conquest of Butler County, while Owensboro Catholic (23-11) turned back Edmonson County, 7-1
DC is 3-0 this year against Catholic, sweeping two regular-season matchups before posting a 6-1 victory over the Lady Aces in last week’s district tournament title game at Apollo.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10, BUTLER COUNTY 1
Held scoreless for three innings, the fourth-ranked Lady Panthers rallied from a mid-game deficit to overwhelm the game-but-overmatched Lady Bears in the first semifinal.
“There was no panic,” said DCHS coach John Biggs, whose regional favorites trailed 1-0 before erupting for four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth.
“The dugout stayed alive, we made some adjustments at the plate, and put some things together in the fourth and fifth.
“Butler County was a very tough defensive team and they had some girls who were tough outs at the plate. We’re happy to advance and we look forward to playing in the championship game.”
The Lady Bears struck first in the top of the fourth when Tinslea Belcher reached on an infield error and scored on a double to left-center off the bat of MacKenzie Coleman.
But it only served to wake up the three-time defending regional champions.
In the bottom of the fourth, Daviess County got a two-run single to right from Danielle Beckwith, and pinch-hitter Briley Henry followed with a two-run double down the left-field line to make it a 4-1 game and put the Lady Panthers in control.
It was more of the same in the fifth for DC, which got a sacrifice fly from Kaydence Hamilton, an RBI single from Kaitlyn Hill and a booming two-run homer to center from Beckwith to make it 8-1 and all but put it on ice.
“Danielle has been key for us all year,” Biggs said of the second baseman, who finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. “She really hit the ball well today, and it’s nice to have someone down in the order produce like that.”
The Lady Panthers added on in the sixth when Annie Newman stroked an RBI single and Kayley Payne, who reached on a bunt single, ultimately scored on a throwing error.
In addition to Beckwith’s production, Daviess got two hits each from Payne, Newman and Callie Smith.
Winning pitcher Raylee Roby scattered five hits and fanned nine batters.
Butler County (23-6) was paced by Coleman’s RBI double.
BUTLER COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1-5-2
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 441 x — 10-13-2
WP-Roby. LP-Gleason. 2B-Coleman (BC), Payne, Newman, Henry (DC). HR-Beckwith (DC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
The Lady Aces got a strong pitching performance from Brooke Hamilton and some timely hitting in their conquest of the Lady Cats.
After two scoreless frames, Owensboro Catholic began to seize control by scoring three runs in the top of the third. Abbie Dukate led off with a double, advanced to third and scored on a sacrifice by Bailey Hamilton. Addison Tignor then clubbed an RBI double and eventually scored on a passed ball.
“I thought once we scored those three runs, it took a little pressure off our pitcher, our defense and even our hitters,” OCHS coach Jeremy Phelps said. “I thought we settled into the game pretty well after that.
“Brooke was Brooke in that circle. She threw the ball really well and was just exceptional all the way around.”
In the fourth, the Lady Aces increased their lead to 4-0 when Hannah Tignor doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Maci Merritt and scored on Dukate’s sacrifice fly.
Edmonson County got an RBI single from Julie Norris in the bottom of the fourth, but Catholic got that run back in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Tignor.
Catholic scored again in the sixth on Addison Tignor’s RBI single, and the Lady Aces added on in the seventh — getting a run-scoring single from Hannah Tignor.
Leading the Lady Aces at the plate was Addison Tignor, who stroked three hits. Adding two hits each were Brooke Hamilton, Hannah Tignor, and Dukate.
In the circle, Brooke Hamilton allowed only three hits, striking out 14.
Now, it’s another chance for Catholic to upset DC, one of the commonwealth’s elite teams.
“We just want to come into the game with the right mindset, the right mentality,” Phelps. “These are two teams who know each other very well, and we’re excited to be in this position, with a chance to win the regional championship.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 003 111 1 — 7-11-0
EDMONSON COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1-3-3
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Norris. 2B-A. Tignor, H. Tignor, Dukate (OC).
