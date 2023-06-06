Daviess County High School’s run at the KHSAA State Softball Tournament came to an end over the weekend, but the Lady Panthers aren’t letting the defeat take away from the successful season they had this spring.
DC finished the year at 31-5 overall, ranked No. 4 in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association statewide poll and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament — marking the Lady Panthers’ fourth consecutive trip to Lexington.
Even with the high expectations and attention placed on his squad, Lady Panthers coach John Biggs commended his players for staying focused during the year.
“We knew, on the outside looking in, there were probably people that were putting bull’s-eyes on our back, but we never looked at that,” he said. “We looked at it as respect. If you’ve got the respect of other programs around, then that means you’re doing things the right way. I think they handled that with no problem.
“We came out and performed admirably every night. We had very few bad days of practice. They did everything and more that we can ask from a group of kids, and that’s all 39 of them.”
DC, which scored 8.3 runs and allowed only 2.1 runs per game, thrived with an explosive, opportunistic offense and a defense led by a shutdown pitching staff.
DC hit .373 as a team, led by Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Player of the Year Jessie Daniels. The senior hit a team-best .504 and was third in the state in both runs batted in (66) and home runs (18).
Other top offensive producers included Annie Newman (.488, 35 runs, 33 RBIs, 16 doubles, seven home runs); Callie Smith (.406, 21 RBIs, four triples); Sadie Morris (.398, 23 RBIs, 11 doubles, 12 stolen bases); and Kaitlyn Hill (.362, 25 RBIs, 23 runs), among others.
Raylee Roby paced a trio of pitchers with a 1.31 earned-run average, 205 strikeouts and only 42 walks in 144 innings pitched. Sophia Cain (2.04 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 19 walks in 61 2/3 innings) and Kamryn Timmons (2.83 ERA, 27 strikeouts, six walks in 17 1/3 innings) were both bright spots, as well.
DC pieced together two separate double-digit winning streaks in 2023, including a 13-game undefeated stretch during April and May. Facing a tough schedule, the Lady Panthers finished 12-3 against teams ranked in the top 25.
Biggs complimented his class of eight seniors — none of which ever missed making the state tournament. He expects the culture that they helped build to permeate through the program for years to come.
“We talked about being here, and that group doesn’t know anything really differently,” he said, noting the culture they helped build within the DC program. “We wanted to make sure the younger ones know that the time, the effort that’s put in, so those groups and that group had those opportunities at the end of the year — and they can continue that.
“A lot of people forget that we lost six starters last year. To be able to play on this stage with some new kids, that is just a testament to the type of talent and the type of kids that we have in this program. We have kids ready to step into those roles next year.
“We’ll take a little bit of time here to process all this, and we’ll be back at it, and I feel confident that we’ll put it together next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.