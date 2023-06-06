Daviess County High School’s run at the KHSAA State Softball Tournament came to an end over the weekend, but the Lady Panthers aren’t letting the defeat take away from the successful season they had this spring.

DC finished the year at 31-5 overall, ranked No. 4 in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association statewide poll and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament — marking the Lady Panthers’ fourth consecutive trip to Lexington.

