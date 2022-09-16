The Daviess County High School football team will be seeking better offensive execution as they try to snap a two-game losing skid tonight at Reid Stadium againat the upstart Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We need to finish better once we get in the red zone, take better advantage of our scoring opportunities” said Panthers head coach Matt Brannon, whose team scored only one offensive touchdown in consecutive losses at Owensboro and Ryle. “We’ve been able to move the ball down the field, but we have to be better at getting into the end zone.”
In last week’s 23-7 setback at Ryle, DC senior running back Bryson Parm was held out of the game for precautionary reasons (wrist) after only two offensive possessions, but ultimately was diagnosed with only a bone bruise.
“We went toe-to-toe with Ryle for the most part, but it hurt not having Bryson more than two possessions,” Brannon said. “Still, we’ve got to be able to move the ball through the air, get the ball in Decker Renfrow’s hands offensively, and we haven’t been able to do that as well the past couple of games.”
Brannon knows his team will be challenged again tonight by a much-improved Maroons contingent (3-1), which has won three consecutive games.
“They’re definitely better,” said Brannon, whose team won 49-22 a year ago at Maroon Stadium. “Athletically, at the skill positions, they’re as good as any team we’ll play this season.”
In last week’s 35-19 win over visiting Christian County, M-NHHS was paced by running back Markezz Hightower, a highly touted freshman who rushed for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Another major threat is versatile junior quarterback Anias Mitchell, who passed for 151 yards and rushed for two TDs.
“They are a program moving in the right direction under Chris Price,” Brannon said of the Maroons’ third-year head coach, a former All-American center at Western Kentucky. “Hightower is a very good runner and their quarterback, Mitchell, can run it and throw it. He’s an outstanding athlete and we need to keep him in front of us.
“I love having Madisonville on our schedule. History shows they are one of the great traditional football programs in western Kentucky, and I want us to keep playing them for as long as we can.
“They’re three or four big linemen away from being a state contender (in KHSAA Class 4-A).”
Daviess County’s offense is led by the senior trio of Renfrow, a breakaway threat who has 13 receptions for 367 yards and five toucheowns, Parm, who has rushed for 306 yards and four TDs, and quarterback Jack Ball, who has hit on 30-of-55 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions. Renfrow also has been key to the Panthers’ defense, intercepting six passes and returning three of them for scores. Senior Tyce Beehn paces DC with 34 total tackles, adding two interceptions, and junior Luke Floyd has registered four sacks. The Panthers are eager to get back in the victory column.
“We just need to be as efficient as we can be on offense, continue to play turnover-free football, and find ways to score touchdowns,” Brannon said. “Defensively, we’ve been playing outstanding and we just need to continue doing what we’ve been doing — make good decisions and keep their playmakers in check as much as possible.”
Since 1998, Daviess County has prevailed in four of its six meetings with Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Maroons last won in 2019 (52-15 at Maroon Stadium), ultimately reaching the KHSAA Class 4-A state semifinals.
