Abby Newman and Jessie Daniels cracked solo homers in the first inning and Katie Mewes ripped a two-run double in the eighth inning to lift Daviess County to a 4-2 high school softball victory over Greenwood on Tuesday in Bowling Green.
Winning pitcher Raylee Roby allowed no hits and struck out six batters over the final 4 2/3 innings.
Daviess County improved to 8-2 with the victory.
(linescore information not available)
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, OHIO COUNTY 4
Jaycee Noffsinger went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored to lift the visiting Lady Mustangs (8-6) over the Lady Eagles (3-11) in a 10th District battle.
Emma Rose was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs.
Macy Cotton and Josie Davis each added two hits.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 001 313 0 — 8 12 2
OHIO COUNTY 002 001 1 — 4 7 2
WP-Rose. LP-Decker. 2B-Noffsinger 2 (MC), Maggard 2, Graves, Decker (OC). HR-Rose 2, Noffsinger (MC).
MEADE COUNTY 12, HANCOCK COUNTY 4
The Lady Hornets’ Brayley Roberts went 3-for-4 in a home loss to 11th District rival Meade County, which pounded out 14 hits.
Hayley McFarling went 2-for-4 for Hancock County, which also got a home run from Ella Staples.
The Lady Hornets were victimized by seven errors.
MEADE COUNTY 501 013 2 — 12 10 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 030 1 — 4 10 7
WP-Morgan, LP-L. Roberts. 2B-B. Roberts, Wigginton (HC). HR-Staples (HC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 9, OHIO COUNTY 0
Visiting Apollo got singles wins from Mia Lampert, Anna Hyland, Kaelin Payne, Caroline Ashby, Maddie Wahl and Sophey Jennings in a victory at Ohio County
E-Gals doubles wins came from Lauren Clements-Caitlyn Blandford, Natalie Estes-Marissa Shook, and Maddie Jones-Emma Parker.
BASEBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 13, CANNELTON (IND.) 0
Cole Dixon homered, went 2--for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Hornets (7-7) blanked the host Bulldogs in Cannelton, Indiana.
Hancock County also got a three-run homer from Logan Willis and a solo homer from Kaleb Keown, who finished 2-for-3. Hunter Severs was 2-for-2.
Keown earned the pitching victory, allowing just two hits, striking out eight, and walking one in four innings of work.
HANCOCK COUNTY 20(11) 00 — 13 10 2
CANNELTON 000 00 — 0 2 4
WP-Keown. LP-Larsen. 2B-Volocko, Dixon, Walz, Keown (HC). HR-Dixon, Willis, Keown (HC).
HENDERSON COUNTY 8, DAVIESS COUNTY 5
Zach Head and Layton Huskisson each had two hits and Garrett Small drove in two runs in the Panthers’ home loss to the Colonels.
Decker Renfrow added a triple for Daviess County, which slipped to 8-7.
DC committed 11 errors.
HENDERSON COUNTY 231 101 0 — 8 8 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 201 110 0 — 5 9 11
WP-Allinder. LP-Troutman. 2B-Head, Huskisson (DC), Mills (HC). 3B-Renfrow (DC)
