Daviess County High School will be looking for a measure of redemption on Friday when the Panthers invade Henderson County for the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A football playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Colonel Stadium.
Back on Oct. 23, Henderson County won a wild 63-44 shootout — a result that Daviess County coach Matt Brannon believes was a great learning experience for his players and coaches.
“We spent a lot of time breaking that game down immediately afterward,” Brannon recalled. “We knew we had some things to address, in terms of both scheme and personnel at certain positions.
“It wasn’t just our players, our coaches had to take ownership too after that game, and it was a really good learning experience in terms of understanding the areas where we needed improvement.”
Henderson County quarterback Ben Dalton had a career night in that first meeting, carrying the ball 18 times for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He also went 8-of-9 through the air for 52 yards and another score.
“We allowed him time to make the right reads over and over again,” Brannon said, “and this time we have to be more aggressive with our defense — force him to make quicker decisions. We just need to play good assignment football and swarm to the ball.”
Henderson (6-1) finished with 564 yards rushing in the first meeting with DC, with both Jordan Wright (21 carries, 153 yards, TD) and Jaheim Williams (17 carries, 107 yards, 3 TDs) cracking the century mark.
“We overpursued at the second and third levels, allowing what might have been a 15- to 20-yard gain turn into a 70-yard gain,” Brannon said. “We moved Isaac Blue from defensive end to middle linebacker, and we believe we’re now in a better position to have success on the defensive side of the line.
“Henderson has a lot of depth and they don’t get worn down. They’re a two-platoon team and that allows them to make adjustments on the sidelines when a particular unit is not on the field.”
It must be noted, though, that the Colonels had trouble slowing down the Panthers, as well.
Quarterback Joe Humphreys completed 18-of-33 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Bryson Parm rambled for 186 yards on 19 carries and scored twice. Decker Renfrow had a pair of touchdown receptions.
“We did a lot of good things in that game,” Brannon said. “It was a pretty competitive game heading into the second half before the wheels came off for us in the third quarter and they pulled away. Then, we fought back some at the end.
“I know we’re excited just to still be playing football, and we’re excited to have a great opportunity for a shot at redemption against Henderson County.”
