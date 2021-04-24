Russell County brought a quality baseball team with a tough pitcher to Daviess County on Friday night.
The Panthers had their own strong pitcher with Hunter Payne.
Russell County was able to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth. Isaac Ray singled, and courtesy runner Trace Stringer came home on a shot to left by CJ Vonfumetti.
The Panthers managed two hits over the next 10 batters the rest of the game against Nathan Lawson. Brock Brubaker rapped a double to center field in the bottom of the sixth with two outs for the Panthers.
That left Russell County escaping with a 2-1 win at DCHS.
“I thought we played pretty well,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “The only thing I’d like to see different is our two-strike approaches, their guy pitching was pretty good. We’ve got a lot of guys still taking really big hacks. A pitcher like that, he’s supplying a lot of the power. I think they’re trying so hard to hit it, we swing out of our shoes a lot of the time when we could just catch it with the barrel, move the baseball, that would do.”
Lawson had the complete-game win for Russell County. He struck out eight and allowed six hits.
Payne also had a strong pitching game for Daviess County, going six innings and striking out six while giving up five hits and two runs. Payne worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.
“Payne, he threw a lot of strikes,” Clay said. “Payne is definitely our best pitcher.”
Jackson Loucks pitched the seventh inning for the Panthers and retired Russell County on 10 pitches.
“Jackson Loucks came in at the end and threw pretty good for us,” Clay said. “He looked as good as I’ve ever seen him. He’s started the last two times he pitched, he came out of the bullpen and had some extra velocity on the ball there.”
DC scratched in the bottom of the third when Decker Renfrow singled, went to third on an error, then scored on a single by Cason Troutman.
Russell County answered in the top of the fourth when Aidan Antle singled and scored with two outs on a line drive to right by Noah Hadley.
Russell County is 11-3 and has won nine straight games.
DC is 7-6 and goes to Breckinridge County on Monday.
RUSSELL COUNTY 000 110 0 — 2 5 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
WP-Lawson. LP-Payne. 2B-Brubaker, Huskisson (DC).
