BOWLING GREEN — In an epic match featuring a pair of veteran, evenly-matched and highly-skilled boys’ high school soccer teams, the Bowling Green High School Purples found a way to win.
The host Purples won a penalty-kick shootout to defeat visiting Daviess County 3-2 in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament on an idyllic Saturday afternoon before a big crowd at The Pit, located at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Bowling Green (19-2-0) advances to play top-ranked St. Xavier at 3 p.m. (CT) on Thursday in the state semifinals at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
“It was a great battle,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. “I think we were the better team in the second half and I was hoping we could stick one in at the end of regulation or in overtime, but it didn’t work out for us.
“We kept battling, and our guys were throwing their bodies everywhere to keep the ball on our attacking end.”
Daviess County (19-5-1) was trailing by a goal in the 37th minute when Jack Quisenberry scored off an assist from Ahmed Abdullahi to tie the contest at 2, and swing momentum in the Panthers’ favor.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Daviess County,” Purples coach Craig Widener said, whose team shut out the Panthers 4-0 in a regular season matchup on Aug. 30. “They’re a talented, well-organized, well-coached team, and I thought they played very well down the stretch.”
Both clubs had scoring opportunities in the two five-minute overtime periods, but neither could find the back of the net.
The Purples won the PK shootout by a 4-3 advantage. Tomas Gonzaga decided it by making his team’s fifth attempt — prompting BGHS players, coaches and fans to storm the PK end of the pitch in celebration.
Bowling Green took a 1-0 lead on a breakaway goal by Gonzaga in the 11th minute, but the Panthers bounced back to deadlock matters in the 22nd minute when Hayden Boswell scored from 18 yards out on the left wing off an assist from Davian Clark.
The Purples missed an opportunity to go in front in the 29th minute when Mason Marchionda’s penalty kick sailed over the crossbar, but BG did take the lead in the 37th minute when Shukurani Makiwa scored from point-blank range to provide the hosts with a 2-1 advantage at intermission.
Daviess County dominated time of possession in the second half, particularly in the late going, and finally broke through with Quisenberry’s goal, but it wasn’t quite enough.
“This is a tough place to win at for anybody, and we were right there — really, either team could have won it late,” said Sandifer, whose team features 12 seniors
“I’m very proud of this group. Over the past three weeks we came together and became the team I thought we could be from the beginning.”
For Widener and Co., Saturday’s victory provided a bit of deja vu. On Tuesday, the Purples won a 2-1 penalty-kick decision over visiting McCracken County in the opening round of the state tournament.
“We have 17 seniors and our goal right from the start was to extend this season for as long as we can.” Widener said, “so we have a resilient, veteran team that understands the magnitude of the moment.
“This was a real battle with Daviess County, and we’re glad to move on.”
BG narrowly outshot DC, 11-10. Purples goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers made four saves, as did Panthers keeper Connor Johnson.
Daviess County senior forward Hayden Boswell was selected to the All-State Tournament team.
