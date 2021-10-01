All week long, Daviess County High School football coach Matt Brannon has been guarding against his Panthers comparing scores, and, potentially underestimating struggling McCracken County (1-5, 1-1 district), which hosts the high-flying Panthers (5-1, 2-0) on Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Mustangs Stadium in Paducah.
“On film, they don’t look any less aggressive, they have good size, and they can score,” Brannon said of the Mustangs, who dropped a high-scoring Class 6-A district decision at Apollo (56-49) last Friday night.
“We don’t need to be comparing scores or anything like that. We just need to be as well-prepared as we can be and play the best game we’re capable of playing after making the long trip to deep western Kentucky.”
In the loss to Apollo, McCracken County junior quarterback Pryor Lamb completed 30-of-48 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jeremiah Hughes is a breakaway threat out of the backfield.
“They still have skill, and they run their offense out of multiple formations — they score a lot of points,” Brannon said of McCracken County, which defeated DC by 34 points last fall at Reid Stadium.
“Defensively, they’re going to bring a lot of pressure, and some of their players are capable of playing multiple positions — where they line them up depends on the game situation. They are a very versatile football team.
“I don’t care what their record is, this is one of the better teams we will face all year.”
Daviess County, meanwhile, is coming off a 71-7 district thrashing of visiting Marshall County last Friday at Reid Stadium.
In that game, senior All-State quarterback candidate Joe Humphreys was 16-of-21 through the air for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. The Panthers, as a unit, rushed for 146 yards on only 15 carries, with three TDs.
For the season, Humphreys has completed 138-of-203 passes for 1,907 yards and 22 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also has rushed for a team-best six TDs. His favorite targets have been Decker Renfrow (36 receptions, 529 yards, six TDs) and Max Dees (37/508/5).
Brannon has been impressed with the Panthers’ progress.
“What I liked most about the Marshall County game was that we improved in areas where we had been working all week in practice to improve on,” Brannon said. “It’s encouraging, because it makes everything you do in practice worthwhile when you see improvements like that on film.
“The process of preparation is important, and when you see that the team has attention to detail that leads to improvement, it shows that you have a mature football team. That’s what I believe we’re becoming.”
And, Brannon knows his team will need to be laser-focused as it closes out district play against McCracken County, Henderson County (home, Oct. 15) and arch-rival Apollo (away, Oct. 22) over the next three Fridays.
“Obviously, this is an important and challenging three-week stretch in front of us,” Brannon said. “We just have to take these games one at a time, starting with McCracken County, knowing that it will take our best efforts and performances to win.”
