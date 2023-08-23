Mary Evelyn Wiman had a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first 12 minutes, to help lift Daviess County to a 7-0 shutout over Apollo in girls’ soccer.

The game was started Tuesday at 8 p.m. because of the sweltering heat and humidity that has taken over the tri-state area.

