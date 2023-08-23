Mary Evelyn Wiman had a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first 12 minutes, to help lift Daviess County to a 7-0 shutout over Apollo in girls’ soccer.
The game was started Tuesday at 8 p.m. because of the sweltering heat and humidity that has taken over the tri-state area.
Molly Floyd had the first goal for DC, then Wiman scored on two headers. Wiman’s third goal was a follow of a rip shot off the crossbar by Lillian Coombs in the 67th minute for a 6-0 lead.
“We played really good competition in Gatlinburg this weekend, and I think we learned some new things there, tackling harder, playing to feet, finishing and playing as a team,” Mary Evelyn said of why DC was so strong in the first 15 minutes.
DC went 1-2 in the Smoky Mountain Cup last weekend, facing some Tennessee teams that were state champions in their classifications.
“We were more aggressive toward goals, Mary Evelyn had two headers,” said Bailey Brown, who also scored a goal for DC. “We’ve gotten better finishing crosses and attacking. We played former state champs, so definitely top competition.
Caler Dah ran in the box on a loose ball and scored for a 4-0 lead in the 31st minute.
Brown had an open shot in the box in the 60th minute for a 5-0 Daviess County lead.
“We were very composed on the ball and we had time to look up and find the right passes,” Brown said.
Johana Pedro Gaspar got possession and worked the ball into the 18-yard box, fired from 15 yards and hit the back of the net for the final goal in the 72nd minute. Gaspar had been effective pushing the counter attack when she was on the field.
Kate McCain had two assists and Molly Fuqua was also credited with an assist.
Daviess County went to 5-3 overall and is 2-1 in the 9th District.
Apollo went to 2-4 on the season and is 1-2 in the 9th District.
“It’s hard, I told them over there, I just don’t think we put in the effort to compete tonight,” Apollo coach Zach Akin said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to play. We didn’t press the ball, we didn’t step. It just wasn’t there for us.
“Giving up two goals in the first 10 minutes is tough, they’re a good team.”
