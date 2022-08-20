Bryson Parm helped establish early that this would be a new-look Daviess County offense in 2022.

Parm rolled to 78 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, mostly in the first half, as Daviess County overwhelmed Meade County 43-14 on a beautiful opening Friday night to the high school football season at Reid Stadium.

