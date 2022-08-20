Bryson Parm helped establish early that this would be a new-look Daviess County offense in 2022.
Parm rolled to 78 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, mostly in the first half, as Daviess County overwhelmed Meade County 43-14 on a beautiful opening Friday night to the high school football season at Reid Stadium.
The senior running back missed most of last season with a broken collarbone that ultimately required surgery.
“I was ready from the get-go,” Parm said of his fast start in the game. “It was hard for me after last year, but I was ready after that first touchdown, it kind of hyped us up and then it was over. It’s been over a year. Once I first got that ball, I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie, but after that first hit I felt like I was 100%. I was anxious today but it was in a good way. I felt like we were all ready, our offensive line and defense were good.”
DC went to Parm early, as he had 50 yards on five carries and a 9-yard touchdown run with 8:56 left in the first quarter.
“He’s just forgotten about because he was hurt last year, he would have been a 1,000-yard rusher last year,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “We hadn’t seen that in awhile. He had a really good first scrimmage, the second scrimmage only had five carries, we knew it was one of those situations where if he gets 15-18 carries, that’s what we need. If we can get him the ball 20 times by handing it to him, we’re in position to control the game.”
Now, the Panthers certainly didn’t abandon the passing game with the graduation of multi-year starter Joe Humphreys, who is now on the football team at Miami (Ohio).
DC senior quarterback Jack Ball was on target most of the night with 235 yards and four touchdowns on 8-of-12 passing in his debut as the DC starter. Ball also ran seven times for 31 yards.
Ball hit Decker Renfrow three times for a whopping 186 yards and three touchdowns, including strikes of 76, 70 and 40 yards.
DC went up 14-0 on Parm’s run and a Ball scramble and pass to Renfrow for the 76-yard score.
Meade County answered with an Andrew Millay 7-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7. The Panthers took command from there, scoring three times in the last five minutes of the first half.
Ball found Renfrow on the 70-yard pass-run scoring play. Parm ran left on a 4th-and-2 play and went 19 yards virtually untouched for a score to put DC up 29-7. A DC interception led to a Ball strike to Renfrow right down the middle of the field in the end zone for the 36-7 advantage.
“We had a foundation of our passing game from last year,” Renfrow said. “Jack did a great job, he was throwing a great ball and he was out here scrambling, running his heart out.”
More from this section
The Panthers got the KHSAA-mandated running clock with a 4-yard quick pass from Ball to Parm for a 43-7 lead with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Daviess County put up 363 yards in total offense. Meade County had 248 yards in total offense.
The Panthers will face Owensboro Catholic on Friday night
MEADE COUNTY 0 7 7 0 — 14
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 22 7 0 — 43
DC-Parm 9 run (Parm run)
DC-Renfrow 76 pass from Ball (run failed)
M-Millay 7 run (Poole kick)
DC-Renfrow 70 pass from Ball (Parm pass from Ball)
DC-Parm 19 run (Hagedorn kick)
DC-Renfrow 40 pass from Ball (Hagedorn kick)
DC-Parm 4 pass from Ball (Hagedorn kick)
M-Beavin 58 pass from Millay (Poole kick)
