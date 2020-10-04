Second-ranked Daviess County was runner-up to No. 1 Oldham County in the high school girls’ division of the Greater Louisville Classic cross country meet on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers (68) received top-five finishes from EA Roberts (4th, 19:17.2) and Emily Rempe (19:21.6).
Also scoring for DC were Elli Crabtree (12th, 19:55.8), Avery Heath (20:26.2), and Ainsley Taylor (27th, 20:34).
Oldham County won the championship with 43 points.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
OHIO COUNTY 10, APOLLO 0
Carly Embry scored three goals, the final one the 100th of her career, as the Lady Eagles blanked the E-Gals in Hartford.
Jalyn Anderson and Emily Goff each scored twice for Ohio County (6-2-1), which also got goals from Kendra Calloway, Skylar Gray, and Isabelle Abney.
Calloway, Embry, and Gray had assists, and Gracie Hall earned the shutout in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
LADY ACES WIN 2 OF 4 IN PADUCAH
Owensboro Catholic won two of four matches during a round-robin volleyball competition in Paducah.
The Lady Aces posted victories over Graves County (25-20, 25-20) and Todd County Central (22-25, 26-24, 15-6), while Warren East beat Catholic 25-23, 25-14, and Ballard Memorial defeated the Lady Aces 25-21, 25-16.
Stat leaders for OCHS were Jenna Glenn (66 digs, 2 kills), Cate Sights (4 aces, 21 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs), Paige Miles (10 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs, 3 aces), Madeline Castlen (22 kills, 6 blocks), Kennedy Murphy (3 aces, 7 digs), Hadley Latham (3 kills), Allie Hamilton (4 aces, 9 kills, 6 blocks), Lexi Miles (9 kills), Emily Christian (6 aces, 39 digs), Delaney Flaherty (43 digs, 3 aces), and Lilly Farmer (4 aces, 30 assists, 2 digs).
E-GALS WIN 2 OF 4 IN PADUCAHApollo won two of four matches during a round-robin volleyball competition in Paducah.
The E-Gals defeated University Heights Academy 25-11, 25-13, and John Hardin 25-17, 25-21. Logan County beat Apollo 25-21, 25-13, and host McCracken County defeated the E-Gals 26-24, 25-16.
Stat leaders for Apollo were Brylee Rhodes (17 kills, 8 aces, 5 blocks), Tallie Satterfield (19 kills), Aliyah Carwile (15 kills, 6 aces), Anslee Hopewell (41 digs), Maddi Boswell (42 assists, 8 kills), Allie Hargitt (17 assists), and Ella Rafferty (5 kills).
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
DC 3RD in LOUISVILLE MEET
Second-ranked Daviess County (67) placed third in the Greater Louisville Classic cross country meet.
Earning top-10 finishes for the Panthers were Brady Terry (8th, 15:50.2) and Alex Adams (8th, 16:15).
Rounding out the scoring for DC were Nolan Kurz (16th, 16:51.0), Justin Shelton (17th, 16:54.6), and Caleb Tidwell (22nd, 17:20.0).
St. Xavier won the meet with 43 points, followed by runner-up Louisville Trinity (63).
BOYS’ SOCCER
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, MEADE COUNTY 0
Luke Hagedorn scored a pair of goals to drive the visiting Aces to victory at Brandenburg.
Joe Fusco had both assists for Catholic (6-2), which outshot the Green Wave by an 18-0 margin.
Caleb Ranallo was in goal for the shutout.
