The Daviess County High School girls’ bowling team earned the No. 7 seed in the KHSAA Bowling State Championship on Tuesday at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville, but the Panthers were ultimately upset in the first round.
DC fell to No. 11 Mercy in four games (131-147, 157-150, 173-157, 158-148). Mercy went on to lose to No. 2 seed Campbell County in the quarterfinals.
No. 1 seed Pleasure Ridge Park rolled to the championship before falling to No. 3 seed Cooper in five games.
Individually, DC’s Maddie Phelps finished 10th in the state with a three-game total of 555.
