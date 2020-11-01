Second-ranked Daviess County placed fourth in the 2020 KHSAA Girls’ Class 3-A State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Bourbon Cross Country Course near Paris.
DC (151) finished behind champion Oldham County (58), runner-up Assumption and third-place Ryle (137).
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Emily Ann Roberts, who placed 21st in 20:25.
Also scoring for DC were Elli Crabtree (30th, 20:40), Katelyn Ahart (33rd, 20:43), Ainsley Taylor (40th, 20:49) and Kayley Payne (54th, 21:06).
“We just never did get in the race, right off the bat,” Daviess County coach Mark Fortney said. “We got lost in the shuffle early and never could get back in it.
“It wasn’t our day, but we still finished fourth in the state, and it’s been a very good season for us.”
Apollo finished 34th with 916 points. E-Gals scorers were Baylee Hare (185th, 23:36), Natalie Winfield (191st, 23:45), Adyson Mattingly (201st, 23:57), Abby Rumage (205th, 24:02) and Madeline Wahl (252nd, 26:21).
Other area individual finishers included Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski (44th, 21:01), Owensboro’s Kiley Palmer (161st, 22:59), Owensboro’s Ashley Colburn (203rd, 23:58) and Muhlenberg County’s Kendra Walker (208th, 24:04).
Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea won the individual title in 18:15.
On the boys’ side in 3-A, second-ranked Daviess County placed fourth (221) behind champion St. Xavier (93), runner-up Conner (116) and third-place Louisville Trinity (143).
The Panthers were led by a top-10 finish from Brady Terry, who placed ninth in 16:41.
Other scorers for DC included Alex Adams (24th, 17:06), Justin Shelton (66th, 17:50), Nolan Kurz (69th, 17:53) and Bryson McGary (70th, 17:54).
“I’m proud of the way Brady came back and ran after returning from an injury,” Fortney said. “He put together a top-10 finish for us, and that’s a strong run. He and Alex ran very well for us today.”
Apollo (19th, 536) featured Thomas Ashby, who placed 20th in 17:01. Other Eagles scorers were Nicholas Szemethy (48th, 17:39), Josh Thomas (151st, 18:39), Jake Alvey (157th, 18:43) and Ethan Bell (239th, 19:53).
Muhlenberg County (23rd, 617) featured Stetson Childress (99th, 18:09), Bryce Revo (135th, 18:28), Jake Strader (138th, 18:31), Grant Mefford (159th, 18:44) and Carson Groves (183rd, 18:55).
Other area individuals included the Owensboro tandem of Nathanael Turner (105th, 18:12) and Adrian Askin (128th, 18:26).
Emerging as 3-A individual champion was Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts (15:41).
CLASS A
Hancock County (420) placed 17th in the team standings for the girls’ race.
Leading the way for the Lady Hornets was eighth-grader Isabella Ross, who finished in 23:09.
Also scoring for the Lady Hornets were Allyson Voyles (75th, 23:37), Della Nevitt (82nd, 24:00), Julianna Nevitt (156h, 26:35) and Lauren Proctor (159th, 26:43).
Bishop Brossart rolled to the team championship with a score of 36, led by individual state champion Claire Curtsinger (19:42).
In the boys’ competition, Owensboro Catholic got a 33rd-place finish from Joe Fusco (18:20) on its way to an 18th-place finish (504).
Other scorers for the Aces were Austin Martin (95th, 19:30), Luke Payne (106th, 19:40), Braden Davis (132nd, 20:08) and Reece Peach (218th, 23:13).
Hancock County’s Jackson Turner placed 129th in 20:05.
Louisville Holy Cross (61) won the team title, led by individual state champion Josh Meiman (16:16).
