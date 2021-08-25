Daviess County’s girls soccer game at Apollo scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled.
DC went into COVID-19 protocol and had to drop the 9th District game. It was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, with varsity at 12:30 p.m.
Daviess County also had to cancel a game at Henderson County on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3 WEBSTER COUNTY 0
Trinity won 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 at Webster County.
Hannah Nash had 13 kills for Trinity. Taylor Pedley had 28 digs. Cassidy Morris had 12 kills, three aces. Josie Aull had 32 assists. Abby Payne had 14 digs. Georgia Howard had 11 digs.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3 GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Trinity won 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 on Monday night.
Bailey Millay had eight digs. Morris had 15 kills. Payne had 14 digs. Aull had 25 assists and nine digs. Howard had 13 digs. Hannah Nash had five kills. Pedley had 12 digs.
OHIO COUNTY 2 ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 1
The games Ohio County won were by 25-13, 25-8 at Hartford.
Caroline Law had nine assists for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson had five digs. Camryn Kennedy had eight assists, four kills and five digs. Heaven Vanover had nine kills, six digs.
SOCCER McLEAN COUNTY GIRLS 2 UNION COUNTY 1
Brilee Owens scored both goals for McLean County. Abigail Humphrey had both assists.
The Lady Cougars are 2-2.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 3 GREENWOOD 0
Dax Sandifer, Tyler Wilkerson and Carter Payne each scored a goal. Hayden Boswell had two assists for DC.
