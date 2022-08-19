Daviess County’s girls cross country team put on a strong performance in winning the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Park. The Lady Panthers won with 43 points, placing all five scoring runners in the top 14 of the meet.
Lucy Spaw was third overall and first for DC with 20:11.41. Bentlei Stallings was fifth overall and second for DC with 20:54.04. Micah Sagar was 10th overall and third for DC with 21:20.96. Sally Tidwell was 11th overall and fourth for DC 21:23.58. Blakely Greer was 14th overall and fifth for DC with 21:39.05.
“They started off a little spread out but gradually worked their way back together,” said Josh Bratcher, who is in his first year as DC’s head coach. “The main strategy we had was simple, keep gaps close and pack together.”
Jasper High School from Indiana was second with 56 points.
“We got separated at the beginning, for me that was intentional, I know I’m not good at starting out really fast,” said Sagar, who is a senior. “I knew I was going to work my way up there, eventually I did, and I said a few words to teammates, let’s keep pushing up, and we did, that was our goal to keep pushing toward our teammates.
“I trust my teammates that we’re always going to do well in these types of meets. I was surprised with myself, I typically go out too fast, when I caught up to them where we pushed each other, it was fitting for us.”
Stallings was also happy with her efforts in the race.
“I felt good during my run, I wanted to run better because it was our first meet,” said Stallings, who is a freshman. “I improved from the time trial we did a couple of weeks ago and I was happy with that.”
Sagar didn’t run with a watch in the race, and she felt like that wasn’t a bad thing.
“For me this year it was more about finding joy in running again,” Sagar said. “I lost that for a second. I was just happy with how I did.”
Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski won the race in 19:24.37. She was 24 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ally Wigland from Jasper High School in Indiana.
