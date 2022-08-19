OWESPTS-08-19-22 DC GIRLS CC

Daviess County’s Lucy Spaw crosses the finish line of the Daviess County Classic cross country meet on Oct. 9, 2021, at Yellow Creek Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans,

Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County’s girls cross country team put on a strong performance in winning the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Park. The Lady Panthers won with 43 points, placing all five scoring runners in the top 14 of the meet.

Lucy Spaw was third overall and first for DC with 20:11.41. Bentlei Stallings was fifth overall and second for DC with 20:54.04. Micah Sagar was 10th overall and third for DC with 21:20.96. Sally Tidwell was 11th overall and fourth for DC 21:23.58. Blakely Greer was 14th overall and fifth for DC with 21:39.05.

