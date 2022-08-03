The Daviess County girls golf team has been busy in tournaments over the last few days.
DC won the Hopkinsville Invitational on Tuesday with a 319. Claire Reynolds was second individually with a 76. Alexa Salamah had 78, Baylie Billingsley had 79 and Annalee Yager shot 86.
DC was second to Marshall County in the Lady Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club on Monday. Marshall County shot 317 and Daviess County shot 342.
Salamah shot 78 to tie for fifth. Reynolds (81), Billingsley (91) and Yager (92) scored for DC.
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons shot 93 at the Lady Gator.
Daviess County was fourth at an invitational in Shelbyville on Saturday. DC shot 337 and was led by Reynolds with 79. Salamah shot 80, Billingsley shot 81 and Yager shot 97.
