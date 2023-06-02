OWESPTS-06-02-23 STATE SOFTBALL ADVANCE

Daviess County’s Annie Newman makes a catch on a pop up against Owensboro during their softball game in the 9th District Tournament on May 15 at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County High School has a softball team that lost six starters from 2022, but it combined an experienced approach with good leadership and some younger players who stepped into bigger roles to get to its fourth straight KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

The No. 4 Lady Panthers take a stellar 30-4 record into their opening round game against South Laurel at 1 p.m. CT Friday at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.

