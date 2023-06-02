Daviess County High School has a softball team that lost six starters from 2022, but it combined an experienced approach with good leadership and some younger players who stepped into bigger roles to get to its fourth straight KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
The No. 4 Lady Panthers take a stellar 30-4 record into their opening round game against South Laurel at 1 p.m. CT Friday at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.
“We lost six starters from last year’s team, we were able to plug in some kids and really not miss a beat,” DC coach John Biggs said. “That’s a testament to those kids being ready to step in those roles, and we got really good leadership from older kids who have been a part of this run.
Daviess County was ranked in the top five all season.
“I thought our approach this season was really good,” Biggs said. “The preseason polls come out and they get those pats on the back, but we had very few days we didn’t show up and practice as a top-notch team. Were able to fight through some adversity in some games.
“Our schedule has prepared us all year to play some top notch teams in the state.”
Experience for the program in the state tournament over the last few years is important.
“I think that’s big, we talked about it this year, this is an old team experience wise,” Biggs said. “The last couple of years we’ve seen some very good teams at state that were filled with really good kids but they were young and they didn’t do too well. It’s important to have that mental maturity.”
DC hasn’t played since May 24, when it beat Owensboro Catholic 5-4 to win the 3rd Region championship at Grayson County High School. Biggs said it was good to get a small break on the front end of the layoff before the state tournament.
“Last year we won region and had two or three days to get things together, then we were there,” Biggs said. “We kind of got to enjoy this region championship, take a day off or two. We got the logistics down, then we got to what’s important, and that’s getting back on the field and getting ready.
“We tried to keep things as routine as normal, but couple of days we scrimmaged a little, it was important for hitters to see live pitching, and for our other two pitchers for them to see some live hitting.”
They are Sophia Cain and Kamryn Timmons. Cain has thrown 60.2 innings, and Timmons has thrown 16.1 innings.
The main pitcher in the circle for DC is Raylee Roby, a senior who has thrown 141 innings and recorded 199 strikeouts.
DC’s Jessie Daniels is one of two players going into the state tournament with 18 home runs. The other is Haven Ford from Rowan County, and she also happens to be Miss Basketball in 2023.
Daniels, another senior, and freshman Annie Newman are both hitting .500 to lead Daviess County. Daniels has 68 RBIs with eight doubles and two triples. Newman has hit seven home runs, 16 doubles and collected 33 RBIs.
Sadie Morris is batting .406 with 11 doubles, and Callie Smith is batting .398.
South Laurel might have been the third choice for champion of the 13th Region in the preseason. South Laurel has a 21-12 record.
Aubrie Laster is hitting .420 to lead South Laurel. Addison Baker is hitting .400. Pitcher Kenzie Williams has thrown 125 innings and struck out 195 with a 2.24 ERA.
