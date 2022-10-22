Bowling Green will have the ability to present multiple offensive challenges to Daviess County in their KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament round of 8 match.
The Purples have three talented goal scorers that DC will have to defend on Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High. The match kicks off at 3 p.m.
Yaredi Yaredi has scored 18 goals. Shukuarni Makiwa has scored 11 goals and passed for 10 assists. Tomas Gonzaga has scored 10 goals. Braden Widener has nine assists.
“Bowling Green has got three forwards who are particularly dangerous,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “Yaredi is a handful. Makiwa is a dangerous player. It’s really going to be a battle of the midfield, who can control the midfield and find forwards, and whose forwards can be effective against the other team’s back line.”
The matchups are pretty even across the field.
“We don’t feel outmatched, but it’s everybody doing their jobs and taking care of their assignments,” Sandifer said.
BG beat Daviess County 4-0 on Aug. 30. BG is 18-2 and is on a 13-match winning streak. Daviess County is 19-4-1. BG is fifth in the Maher Kentucky soccer rankings. DC is seventh in the Maher rankings.
More from this section
“The first time we played Bowling Green it’s safe to say we hadn’t played a team of their caliber up to that point, we hadn’t been put under pressure in front of our own goal like we were in that match,” Sandifer said. “Now we have, we know what’s coming and how to deal with it. We did not play well that night overall, Bowling Green played well. They got a couple of fairly early goals, we hung our heads some. We’re more prepared for what we’re facing than we were in August.”
BG needed a penalty kicks shootout to stop McCracken County 2-1 in the State Tournament opening round Tuesday.
Daviess County beat North Oldham 2-0 at Panther Field on Tuesday, and the Panthers have been playing well over the last few games.
“We’ve been playing well since the district final,” Sandifer said. “Since the first district game we’ve turned the corner. We’re fun to watch now. We’re seeing now what I thought this team had the ability to do all season.
“Guys are making the extra pass, finding the open man. The effort all over the field is better than a month ago. We’ve won eight of our last nine. Even when we were winning games I wasn’t necessarily pleased with how they were playing. We’ve been trying to get them to play to their potential.”
Ahmed Abdullahi leads DC with 14 goals, 12 assists. Hayden Boswell and Sean Higgs each have scored 10 goals. From there six Panthers have at least five goals each. DC keeper Connor Johnson has 43 saves and a good defense in front of him.
“There are things we can use to our advantage but we have to be mindful of the counter from them, how dangerous they are going forward,” Sandifer said. “It should be two good teams scrapping it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.