OWESPTS 10-22-21 DC STATE SOCCER ADV

Daviess County’s Ahmed Abdullahi sends a crossing pass against North Oldham on Tuesday night during the first round of the Boys Soccer State Tournament at Deer Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Bowling Green will have the ability to present multiple offensive challenges to Daviess County in their KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament round of 8 match.

The Purples have three talented goal scorers that DC will have to defend on Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High. The match kicks off at 3 p.m.

