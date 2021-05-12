Daviess County is learning about patience at the plate.
The Panthers put together good at-bats in the third and fifth innings on the way to a 12-2 win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday.
“Our guys are sometimes trying to do too much at the plate,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “We had a little better approach at times, see the ball, hit it, going back up the middle instead of trying to hit the ball to the by-pass every pitch. It works out a lot better for them.”
DC worked back from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning, tying it 2-2 when Decker Renfrow singled and scored in the first, and Zach Head doubled and scored in the second.
The Panthers pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning. Jackson Loucks singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run for DC. Hunter Payne singled on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring another run, and Lake Wilson singled on a 1-1 count, bringing home two runs.
“When we started behind, there’s been a tendency for us to try and get all the runs back on one swing, instead of pitch by pitch,” Clay said. “Win each pitch is our big thing, everybody do a little bit instead of trying to have one hero.”
The Panthers ended the game in the fifth inning. Renfrow, Cason Troutman and Wilson all rapped out hits to bring runs across.
Wilson, a freshman right hander, allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, striking out six. Wilson was also credited with four RBIs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.
“Lake really threw the ball well for us, especially after the first inning, he settled in,” Clay said. “When he’s down he’s really good. For a freshman in a district game, we’re obviously pretty pleased with his effort.”
DC is 10-11, winning its second straight after losing 7 of its previous eight games.
“We tell our guys we just need to play a lot,” Clay said. “When we’ve won a few in a row, lost a few in a row, we’ve been pretty happy with their approach. We’re trying to get the focused on the little things, day by day, pitch by pitch, is the biggest thing for us.”
Owensboro got on the board in the first inning when Connor Hallmark singled and scored on an error, and Elijah Hampton singled and scored on Blake Kimbrell’s double.
OHS fell to 4-15.
OWENSBORO 200 00 — 2 3 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 115 05 — 12 12 1
WP-Wilson. LP-Hume. 2B-Head, Troutman (DC). Hume (O).
