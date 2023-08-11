Despite its inexperience heading into the season, the Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team opened its campaign with a 4-0 victory over district rival Owensboro Catholic on Thursday night at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
“I was really pleased,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “We’ve got a lot of young kids out there playing their first varsity game that counts, and they handled it very well.
“Catholic was sitting back with some numbers, and that can be really frustrating to play against, but I thought our guys did well. They didn’t hang their heads when things didn’t work out.”
After a scoreless first 15 minutes, the Panthers got on the board when sophomore Taylor Hoak took a one-touch volley from fellow sophomore Logan Robinson and punched it into the back of the net — relieving some of the early nerves for DC.
“That’s a first-year varsity player getting a very nice goal in his first varsity game,” Sandifer said of Hoak. “He hit it well.
“It was a very nice goal and one that I’m sure he’ll remember for a long time.”
With Catholic (1-1) taking a more defensive-minded approach, DC didn’t strike again until six minutes before intermission. Sophomore Saw Mu scored on a one-touch goal after a cross from senior Keaton Goddard — giving the Panthers a 2-0 edge heading into halftime.
Daviess County continued to force the issue into the second half, forcing an own goal after a cross into the box from Hoak and a header attempt by junior Cameron Bell.
The Panthers capped off scoring with seven minutes left to play, with senior Jack Quisenberry notching a goal after taking a through ball into the box from senior Sam Glover.
“We just kept recycling things and looking for opportunities to get the ball in the box,” Sandifer said. “You’re probably not going to score a lot of pretty goals on that, but you’ve just got to scrap and claw when the ball gets loose in the box, and I think we took advantage of a couple of those opportunities when they weren’t able to clear it or a ball bounced around, and knocked it in.
“Just with the amount of first-year varsity players out there, I thought they handled their first game under the lights pretty well.”
Despite the loss, Aces coach Andy Donohoe was pleased with his players’ mentality throughout the match.
“I thought the effort was outstanding from them,” he said. “We knew what we had to do — it had to be defensive for us for a long period and then try to shorten the game and have a go with them near the end. We’re disappointed in the kind of goals that we gave away. We thought we’d been in better positions to deal with them, but then that can happen.”
The first meeting between DC and Catholic last year ended in a 4-0 win for the Panthers, but the Aces used it to build for the remainder of the year — and Donohoe wants to see a similar approach this season.
“We’ve talked about last year’s game against DC setting the tone for the season, and the result put us on the front foot for the rest of the season,” he recalled. “That was the exact words we said after this game. We said let this set the tone for you. That level of effort, that’s going to be a positive if you can continue that throughout the season.
“We have to be that type of team. We don’t have 25 players that can come in and out and in and out like some of the other teams can, and we have to be that grit-and-determination team and just go for it.”
Both teams return to action Saturday, with DC set to host Hopkinsville and Catholic traveling to face Todd County Central.
