Don’t look now, but the Daviess County High School football team is positioning itself to make a strong run in the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs this season.
The highly-explosive Panthers, led by highly-explosive senior quarterback Joe Humphreys, are 2-1, and they certainly had no reason at all to hang their heads following a down-to-the-wire 49-42 loss to perennial Class 5-A power Owensboro last Friday night.
For the second season in a row, Humphreys was magnificent against the Red Devils, completing 39-of-59 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns, while also scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs.
Moreover, Humphreys has a host of quality receivers he can count on. Max Dees was spectacular versus OHS, catching nine passes for 127 yards and a score. But there’s more. Isaiah Tomes had eight receptions for 73 yards, Decker Renfrow snared eight aerials for 57 yards and a score; Carter Hamilton caught five passes for 52 yards and a TD; and running back Gunnar Evans had five receptions for 24 yards and a score.
Speaking of Evans, the relentless, leather-tough senior carried the football 15 times for 138 yards against Owensboro and played a pivotal role in keeping the Panthers in the hunt for the game’s entirety.
“I’m proud of our football team,” DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said. “We kept battling and battling against a talented Owensboro team, and there’s just no quit in these guys — they lay it on the line every time we step on the field.
“No one likes to lose, and we came up a little short in this one, but I believe we showed that we’re capable of playing (competitively) with any team we face on our schedule. We have a lot of players stepping up for us in a big way.”
Defensively, Parker Crews (seven tackles), Sam Clark (six tackles), Dees (five tackles), Mason Boswell (five tackles, interception), and Jack Ball (four tackles) led the way. In addition, Renfrow forced a fumble.
Now, the schedule becomes favorable for the Panthers, who visit winless Floyd Central (Ind.) on Friday before playing at Madisonville-North Hopkins (Sept. 17) and hosting Marshall County in their 6-A district opener on Sept. 24. Daviess County will likely be favored in each of these contests.
After that, the slate gets a little tougher.
The Panthers visit currently winless (but ever-dangerous) McCracken County on Oct. 1, and, following a bye week, play host to a very strong Henderson County outfit on Oct. 15. DC will close out its regular season at arch-rival Apollo on Oct. 22 and at home against Warren East on Oct. 29.
“I like where we’re at, and I like where I believe this team is going,” Brannon said. “Like every team out there, we have some things we need to tighten up, some areas we need to improve in, but I don’t have to worry about the mindset and confidence of this bunch — as long as we continue to work at it like we’ve done so far, we’re going to be all right.”
And a team to be reckoned with in the Class 6-A postseason.
