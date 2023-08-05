When the 2023-24 high school boys’ soccer season kicks off next week, Daviess County will look to stay atop the 3rd Region — but several up-and-coming teams are eyeing the chance to knock the Panthers from their perch.

DC will be vying for its 10th consecutive regional title, but the Panthers have a relatively inexperienced group attempting to keep the streak alive.

