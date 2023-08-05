When the 2023-24 high school boys’ soccer season kicks off next week, Daviess County will look to stay atop the 3rd Region — but several up-and-coming teams are eyeing the chance to knock the Panthers from their perch.
DC will be vying for its 10th consecutive regional title, but the Panthers have a relatively inexperienced group attempting to keep the streak alive.
APOLLO
The Eagles will be in a rebuilding year under first-year coach Nikos Agisilaou, as Apollo works to lay a foundation for the future.
“For us, it’s about them getting used to me and adjusting to my coaching style, getting acclimated to what I’m expecting from them,” said Agisilaou, a former soccer standout at Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. “At the end of the day, we don’t return a whole lot.
“It’ll be a rebuilding year, but I think if they can understand what I’m trying to implement, we’ll be fine. I’m happy with how we’re doing so far.”
Apollo, which lost its top five goal scorers from last year’s 9-13 squad, will be led by senior midfielder Ra Son (one assist last year), sophomore defender Keenan Jackson (one goal, one assist) and sophomore goalkeeper Htee Eh (three saves in one game), among others.
“Those top three — if they can play consistently and be coaches on the field for us, then I like where we’re at,” said Agisilaou. “We have a young core, but we’ll be fine. It’s a process for sure, but I’m excited to get after it.”
DAVIESS COUNTYThe Panthers are looking to replace 13 seniors from last season’s 19-5-1 team that reached the KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals, but DC returns a young group that coach Doug Sandifer hopes will improve as the year progresses.
“We are kind of in a rebuilding mode with not a whole lot of experience returning from last year,” Sandifer said. “But things are going OK. We’ve got a decent core group with a lot of young guys that are playing their first year of varsity. We’re just hoping they can catch on quickly and find a role that helps us be competitive.”
Senior goalkeeper Conner Johnson (48 saves, nine shutouts in 25 games last year) and senior forward Sam Glover (six goals, eight assists) are expected to serve as key leaders this season alongside a strong crop of juniors that includes fullback Cam Bell (eight goals, seven assists), midfielder Lukas Humphrey (one goal, four assists), forward Carter Payne (five goals, four assists) and defender Jack Quisenberry (two goals, one assist).
Despite its inexperience, the expectations at DCHS haven’t changed.
“Obviously, our goal every year, first and foremost, is to try to win a district championship and then try to win a region championship,” Sandifer noted. “Those are the goals every year. Beyond that, it really depends on what the makeup of this group is.
“Obviously, there’s going to be some bumps in the road along the way, with so many positions that are filled with people that have never stepped on a varsity field before, but they’re a fun group to work with so far.”
OWENSBORO
More from this section
After struggling with roster numbers over the last few seasons, the Red Devils are entering 2023 with depth as a key strength.
“We’re deeper than we have been in a long time,” said coach Ryan Haley, whose team went 11-9-3 and reached the 3rd Region title game last year. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can help this year. Depth is our strength, and we’ve got a lot of hard workers and a lot of guys that are technical and good. For this year, I’m really excited about competing for the district and looking forward to what the final product looks like in October.”
One of the hurdles for OHS this year will be getting everyone on the same page, especially with several talented players who don’t speak English as a first language.
“Outside of that, I think we’re pretty deep at a lot of positions,” Haley added. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys on the team, and that affords us the position to hold people accountable.”
Expected leaders for the Red Devils are their trio of senior captains — forward Peter Saang (10 goals, eight assists) and midfielders Arlo Johnson (four goals, three assists) and Sang Thang (nine goals, 10 assists). Junior Landon Black and senior Alex Carpenter will compete in goal, as well.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces return leading scorer Brody Martin, a senior midfielder who notched 14 goals and eight assists during Catholic’s 8-4-3 campaign last season, along with a group of players looking to emerge within the 3rd Region.
Catholic lost 10 seniors to graduation and will look to a relatively inexperienced group to help fill the void this fall. Aside from Martin, the Aces return only a handful of players that appeared in 10 or more games last year.
The Aces will rely on continued growth from junior goalkeeper Ben Dawson (one save in limited minutes), senior defender Kaden Goetz (one goal) and sophomores Gene Johnson (one goal) Joseph Kurtz (two assists) and Luke Pfeifer (one goal), among others.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
With their top seven scorers and best goalkeeper from last season’s 8-14-1 squad set to return, the Mustangs enter 2023 as one of the most experienced teams in the region.
Nate Harper (12 goals, six assists), Isaac Whitaker (11 goals, 16 assists), Edwar Melendez (10 goals, five assists), Blake Likens (eight goals, one assist), Oak Shain (five goals, three assists, 391 saves in goal), Levi Coin (four goals, one assist) and Landon Miller (four goals, five assists) will look to push Muhlenberg County to its first winning season since 2016.
OHIO COUNTY
The Eagles captured the 10th District title before falling in the first round of last season’s regional tournament, and Ohio County is set to return its top seven point-scorers and best goalkeeper from its 14-7 squad.
Christian Byrd (22 goals, 12 assists), Angel Sandria (22 goals, 10 assists), Brennan Lee (13 goals, five assists), Abe Evans (11 goals, six assists), Gavin Peech (nine goals, six assists), Omar Mujica (five goals, one assist), Jack Diaz-Cruz (five goals, eight assists) and Seth Jones (one goal, five assists) are back, along with goalie Will Young (87 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.