As the start of the 2023-24 girls’ high school golf season approaches, Daviess County has its sights set on repeating as 2nd Region champion.
A season ago, DC shot 239 to win the regional title by 41 strokes and advanced to State First Round play. With all of their top players set to return, as well as added pieces, the Lady Panthers feel confident about their chances moving forward.
“We’re returning our region championship team, and we’re adding some extra depth this year, too,” said DCHS coach Jonas Billingsley. “We’ll be fielding a full squad. I’m going to have five girls that can post some scores this year. The expectation is we actually make it to state this year.”
Last season, an injury prevented DC from advancing to the state tournament, but Billingsley doesn’t expect that to happen again.
“We’re really building the team up,” he said. “We’re going to have more girls this year than Daviess County has probably ever fielded, as far as a team goes. We’ll continue working with these girls, and the future’s looking very bright for them.”
Leading the way for DC will be sophomores Claire Reynolds, who shot 73 to finish second at the regional tournament, Alexa Salamah (83) and Baylie Billingsley (83), along with senior Annalee Yager (86).
“Our core three sophomores are legitimately some of the best girls in the state,” Jonas Billingsley added. “I know Claire and Baylie have been working really hard this summer, and Alexa has been playing a lot.
“Our one senior, Annalee Yager, my goal for her is the mid-80s or low 80s this year, but she knows the caliber of golf team we have and you can see how excited she is that, hopefully, her senior year we can make a very deep run into the state tournament.”
APOLLO
Senior Mary Ann Lyons returns for the E-Gals after finishing fifth among indvidual competitors at last season’s regional tournament.
Lyons, who qualified for State First Round, had a productive summer playing in junior golf competitions.
OWENSBORO
Senior Ellie Watson returns for her fifth season of high school golf to lead a group of up-and-coming Lady Devils in 2023.
Along with Watson will be eighth-grader Ryann Casey, and coach Kip Walters expects to see improvement from junior Ansley Rose, freshman Kinsley Hayden and seventh-grade newcomer Hampton Gaddis.
“We have a couple of players that are used to playing on the big courses and will continue to do so this year,” Walters said, “and we’ve got some others looking to gain experience this year.”
Much of that growth, he added, will come just with more playing time.
“Golf’s a crazy game,” Walters said. “It’s a mental game as much as it is a physical game. I want to see our players get past those hurdles and not let the mental side get to them, move on from mistakes — that sort of thing.
“We’re also working on the little things that help us get better, like chipping and putting. Those are probably more important than how far you can hit the ball. We want to get to where we’re posting some good scores and competing with good schools in the area.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Seniors Conleigh Osborne and Olivia McPherson return, alongside sophomore Hannah Robbins, to pace a talented group of Lady Aces that placed fourth in last year’s regional competition.
“We have been blessed with two amazing senior leaders on and off the course with Conleigh Osborne and Olivia McPherson,” said OCHS coach Jenny Burns. “They both have great work ethic, integrity and positive attitudes.
“I have very high expectations for Hannah Robbins. She has worked really hard all summer and has played very well in the GO Junior Series. I feel like Hannah is really going to see a big drop in her scores.”
Burns also expects contributions from Lanie Ann Osborne, Addie-Belle Rutman and Marley Baize. Last season, Rutman shot 91 at the regional tournament and edged Robbins in a four-hole playoff to qualify for State First Round as a freshman.
“They have also been playing well, and I continue to see improvement with every practice,” said Burns, adding that Addie Byrne and Elizabeth Wright will also gain varsity experience.
As long as the Lady Aces continue to compete and show improvement, Burns feels good about her squad.
“It has been six years since I coached golf and so much has changed, but I am beyond excited to be back,” she added. “I think the goal is always to win regionals and make it to state. Identifying their strengths but also working to improve all facets of their game will put us in the running.”
McLEAN COUNTY
The Lady Cougars gained valuable experience last season and features a roster that includes Dixie Ashby, Macie Caraway, Kinsley Cotton, Legend Cotton, Madeline Jones, Riley Logsdon and Jersi Osborne.
McLean County shot 580 as a team at last year’s 2nd Region Tournament.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Lady Mustangs will look to build on last season’s performance after shooting 444 at the 2nd Region Tournament.
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles are expected to field a team in 2023-24 after senior Elli Graves qualified for State First Round last season.
