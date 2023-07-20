As the start of the 2023-24 girls’ high school golf season approaches, Daviess County has its sights set on repeating as 2nd Region champion.

A season ago, DC shot 239 to win the regional title by 41 strokes and advanced to State First Round play. With all of their top players set to return, as well as added pieces, the Lady Panthers feel confident about their chances moving forward.

