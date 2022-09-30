Daviess County is in position to grab the early stronghold of KHSAA Class 6-A Region 1, District 1 tonight at Reid Stadium, but to do so the Panthers must conquer a team — McCracken County — that appears to be much better than their 2-4 overall record might otherwise indicate.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They have been through a brutal early schedule, and, yes, they are much better than their record,” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said of the Mustangs, who have followed an 0-4 start with solid district wins over Marshall County (42-7) and Apollo (34-14). “Athletically, they’re just about as good as any team we’ve played.
“They are very talented in key spots, and they’re just about as big as we are (up front), which is saying a lot. Plus, they’ve got their confidence back after two district victories, so we’re going into this thing expecting a real battle. It’s a big game, and that’s the only way we can afford to approach it.”
McCracken County (2-4, 2-0 in district) is led by senior quarterback Pryor Lamb, who has completed 68-of-107 passes for 785 yards and six touchdowns, with three interceptions. He has also rushed for 95 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mustangs’ most explosive receiver has been senior Jack Bradley, who has 10 receptions for 186 yards and four TDs.
The key to McCracken’s attack, however, is junior running back Zeno Cornelius, who has rushed for 432 yards on 69 carries with five touchdowns. In last week’s victory over Apollo, Cornelius carried the ball 19 times for 139 yards and two scores as the Mustangs rolled up 233 yards on the ground.
“Pryor Lamb is a very good quarterback, and they have some playmakers around him,” Brannon said. “We have to keep their key guys in front of us.”
McCracken County’s balanced defense is paced by Bradley, who has notched a team-high 31 total tackles, and senior defensive back Jonathan Venable, who has picked off four passes.
Daviess County (4-2, 2-0), meanwhile, is coming off a lopsided 47-0 wipeout of visiting Marshall County — a game which saw the Panthers limit the overmatched Marshals to only 41 yards of total offense.
“Our defense has been dominant, and we need to continue to play the way we’ve been playing,” Brannon said. “Offensively, we’re doing a lot of good things, but we have to be even more efficient the rest of the way in district play.”
The Marshals had no answer for DC senior running back Bryson Parm, who carried the ball 15 times for 159 yards and two scores and also caught two passes for 67 yards.
The Panthers have been alternating quarterbacks Jack Ball (senior) and Lake Wilson (junior), who threw a pair of touchdown passes a week ago; one going to junior Luke Floyd, who caught two passes for 116 yards. Senior Decker Renfrow added four receptions for 58 yards and a score.
“The more Decker Renfrow gets double-teamed, Luke is going to have his share of opportunities to make big plays for us,” Brannon said. “It was good to see him step up like he did last week.
“Bryson continues to do a great job for us out of the backfield. He’s a running threat, but he’s also a receiving threat, and this makes him very difficult to contain. He seems comfortable in his role right now and is really hitting his stride here at midseason.”
Daviess County’s defense, meanwhile, has been uncommonly opportunistic, with 11 fumble recoveries and 16 interceptions, led by Renfrow’s seven, with three returned for TDs. Senior Tyce Beehn has 59 total tackles, senior Isaac Blue has seven tackles for loss, and Floyd leads the way with six sacks.
“Everybody in our defense is playing well together,” Brannon said. “It’s a unit that’s really in sync.”
