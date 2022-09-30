Daviess County is in position to grab the early stronghold of KHSAA Class 6-A Region 1, District 1 tonight at Reid Stadium, but to do so the Panthers must conquer a team — McCracken County — that appears to be much better than their 2-4 overall record might otherwise indicate.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

