HENDERSON — Henderson County was a 2-point conversion away from having a running clock on Daviess County with two minutes left in the first half.
That the Panthers roared back to fall 49-42 in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs tells you what kind of fourth quarter went on at Colonel Stadium.
DC scored three touchdowns in the last 2:12, recovering two onside kicks in that span as well, to make things more than interesting down the stretch Friday night.
“I was unbelievably proud of the way they finished the second half,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “I challenged them to play one play at a time, not look at the score, to keep plugging away. We got the onside kicks. They never gave up.”
The Colonels were up 49-21 on a 5-yard run by Ben Dalton with 4:42 left in the game.
Things really got interesting after that.
Humphreys hit Parker Crews with a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-28, then DC recovered an onside kick.
Two plays later, Bryson Parm scored on a 30-yard touchdown to make it 49-35 with 1:17 to play.
DC recovered a second onside kick. Humphreys scrambled 23 yards to the Henderson County 27, then he hit Max Dees with a 27-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left.
“I thought we were about to come back and win this game,” Humphreys said of the second onside kick recovery.
The Panthers couldn’t make another magical recovery on the next onside kick, and Henderson County ran out the clock.
DC trailed 42-13 after Jordan Wright scored on a 4-yard run for Henderson County with eight seconds left in the third quarter.
An interception by Mason Boswell set up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Humphreys to Decker Renfrow that made it 42-21, Henderson County.
Humphreys took some time to get going, as Henderson County made three interceptions in the first half. Interceptions by Kani Smith and Layton Fletcher set up two Henderson County touchdowns.
Fletcher batted a Humphreys pass up in the air and grabbed it himself, returning it to the DC 23. Fletcher than ran four straight times, the last for a 3-yard touchdown, that put Henderson County up 21-0.
Just a few minutes later, Fletcher picked up a botched punt snap by DC and almost returned that 20 yards for a touchdown. He was stopped at the 1, where Jaheim Williams got the call for the score that put the Colonels up 28-0.
Dalton got loose for a 42-yard touchdown to put Henderson County up 35-0 with 3:13 left before halftime.
DC got on the board when Humphreys hit Isaiah Tomes, who tiptoed to stay inbounds, with a 17-yard touchdown pass as the first half ended.
“It took us a little while to wake up, I didn’t think we came out ready to play,” Humphreys said. “In the second half, we brought it a little more, had some more intensity and fight in us.”
Parm scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the Henderson County lead to 35-13 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
There was some regrouping that had to go on at halftime for DC.
“We just knew it couldn’t get any worse than how it was going, and we had to play with the chance of this being our last game,” Humphreys said.
“There was a time in the second quarter when the body language got down, they wanted to quit, but they found a way to fight through that,” Brannon said.
It was a night for numbers on both sides.
Dalton ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Jordan Wright ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Henderson County had 290 yards on the ground and 330 in total offense.
Humphreys hit 19-of-43 passes for 257 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Humphreys also ran for 84 yards on 10 carries, accounting for 341 yards in total offense.
“Joe Humphreys was the man,” Brannon said. “He took some shots.”
Parm had 79 tough yards on 16 carries. Renfrow made three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Carter Hamilton had seven catches for 76 yards
DC finished with 421 yards in total offense.
DAVIESS COUNTY 0-6-7-29 — 42
HENDERSON COUNTY 21-14-7-7 — 49
HC-Wright 1 run (Evans kick)
HC-Wright 19 run (Evans kick)
HC-Fletcher 3 run (Evans kick)
HC-Williams 1 run (Evans kick)
HC-Dalton 42 run (Evans kick)
DC-Tomes 17 pass from Humphreys (kick failed)
DC-Parm 15 run (Hoagland kick)
HC-Wright 4 run (Evans kick)
DC-Renfrow 40 pass from Humphreys (Hampton pass from Humphreys)
HC-Dalton 5 run (Hutchinson kick)
DC-Crews 6 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 30 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Dees 27 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
