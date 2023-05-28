OWESPTS-05-28-23 DC SOFTBALL FEATURE

Daviess County celebrates winning the 3rd Region championship game, its fourth straight regional title, on May 24 after defeating Owensboro Catholic at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

When the Daviess County High School softball team earned its fourth consecutive trip to the KHSAA State Tournament last week, it marked another stepping stone in what has been a campaign of meeting high expectations for the Lady Panthers.

No. 4 DC, which has been ranked in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s statewide poll all season, edged No. 23 Catholic 5-4 in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game — continuing the tradition that the Lady Panthers have built with their string of regional titles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.