When the Daviess County High School softball team earned its fourth consecutive trip to the KHSAA State Tournament last week, it marked another stepping stone in what has been a campaign of meeting high expectations for the Lady Panthers.
No. 4 DC, which has been ranked in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s statewide poll all season, edged No. 23 Catholic 5-4 in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game — continuing the tradition that the Lady Panthers have built with their string of regional titles.
“All of these girls have been around our program since this run and this success has started,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Some of them maybe weren’t in the lineup last year when we won the region, but they were in the dugout and around the program.
“They saw what that work ethic looked like, what our process was, so it’s like you just have the next girl up and ready to plug in and ready to go.”
As a result, DC enters the state tournament at 30-4, but the Lady Panthers never took things for granted throughout their success.
“It’s not one of those things where we say, ‘OK, the polls came out today and we’re this, we’re that,’ ” Biggs said. “Obviously, the girls knew we were ranked fairly high, but as a coaching staff we used it to say if we’re getting all this respect to be a top-five program, then we need to practice every day like a top-five program. We need to come out and play every night with the same energy that a top-five program would. We’ve used that as motivation.
“We knew that a lot of teams circled the date on their calendars for when they played us, but I think we embraced it and we understood what the expectations were and what the standard was. If anything, it motivated us to practice and play up to those high standards.”
The Lady Panthers scored 8.3 runs per game and surrendered only 2.2 runs per outing — including 20 outings in which they held opponents to only one run or scoreless altogether. DC found its balance early and maintained it throughout the year behind the efforts of offensive dynamo Jessie Daniels and shutdown pitcher Raylee Roby, surrounded by consistent contributors at the plate and in the field.
“It’s kind of been the same blueprint all year,” Biggs noted. “It seems like after we get through the lineup one or two times and then we start seeing the ball a little better and having better at-bats and barreling the ball up. This group has never panicked with a little adversity. They trust each other.
“We had the one error early (in the regional title game) that cost us a run, but every kid in that dugout said, ‘We got you, we got you. Let’s go, let’s do it.’ They kept battling and fighting. You could see that once we got that lead, there was just a little different fire and energy that amped us up a little bit.”
Now, if DC can keep the same mindset moving forward, Biggs feels good about where his team stands.
“You run into this thing now of school’s out and now kids are getting into jobs and graduation parties and everything,” he said. “As much as we want to keep our routine, we’re going to have to do things a little different. But with the leadership we have, we think the focus will remain. At this point, we’re just trying to stay sharp, fine-tune some things and really maintain the intensity and work ethic we’ve established to this point.
“These kids are big-time gamers. In big games, they keep coming up with big hits and big plays. I can’t be more proud of them.”
