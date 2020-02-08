Daviess County was runner-up in the KHSAA Boys Bowling State Championship on Friday at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.
Ballard beat Daviess County 3-1 in the championship match (202-193, 211-195, 177-220, 218-126).
“The boys, they put their heart and soul in it,” DC coach Byron Johnson said. “We got down early, came back, once they get focused they can put up some good games. The finals, the game we shot a 220 in, I thought that we turned the corner. That got us back in the match, but when we changed lanes, the transition of the oil, we couldn’t pick it up, and we struggled the last game.”
DC went into the championship bracket as the top seed and faced a tough match to start against Ryle. DC won 3-2 (188-166, 175-203, 170-183, 253-132, 178-135).
“The Ryle match, they were kind of deceiving, they put up a pretty good fight,” Johnson said. “That kind of set the tone for the day, we knew we were in for a fight no matter who we bowled.”
DC then beat Boyle County 3-1 (233-152,175-234,192-186, 200-180) and North Bullitt (226-210,222-174,161-202, 212-147) to get to the championship match.
“By the time we got to the championship round, sometimes the pins don’t fall your way,” Johnson said. “They were throwing good shots but not getting what they deserved from it. When you get some adversity you’ve got to shrug it off and keep going, and we did that for the most part.”
Braison Hayden as the leadoff bowler and Briar Harper as the anchor were major factors in DC’s success in the state championship.
“They helped carry us for the bigger part of it,” Johnson said. “When we needed strikes they came up with them.”
REGIONAL WRESTLING
Daviess County was in fifth place after the first day of the 2nd Region Wrestling Tournament with 54 points. Owensboro is seventh with 44 points. Apollo is eighth with 34.5 points.
Full individual results for area teams were not available.
The tournament is at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 51, McLEAN COUNTY 37
Nash Divine made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-best 21 points as the Mustangs defeated the host Cougars in Calhoun.
Muhlenberg County (15-10, 3-1 10th District) led 27-18 at halftime.
The Mustangs also got a big game from Hayden Perkins, who produced 10 points and 16 rebounds.
McLean County (14-10, 1-3) was led by Logan Patterson, who scored 14 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18-9-11-13 — 51
McLEAN COUNTY 11-7-12-7 — 37
Muhlenberg County (51) — Divine 19, Perkins 10, Lovell 7, Lovan 6, Rose 3, Phillips 2, Moore 1.
McLean County (37) — Patterson 14, Bishop 8, Springer 7, Dame 4, Englehardt 2, Mims 2.
OHIO COUNTY 77, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 54
Ohio County went to 20-5, winning 20 games for the first time since 2013.
Hunter Pharis scored 22 points and Tripp Manning added 20 for Ohio County at Harned. Trey Lewis scored 13 points and Grant Tichenor added 10.
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 22 points to lead Breck County (16-7) and Trey Irwin added 10.
OHIO COUNTY 15-22-20-20 — 77
BRECK COUNTY 18-14-13-9 — 54
Ohio County (77) — Farris 22, Manning 20, Lewis 13, Tichenor 10, Frady 7, J. Manning 3, Davis 2.
Breck County (54) — Mitchell 22, Irwin 10, Lucas 8, Seger 5, Shrewsberry 5.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 61, McLEAN COUNTY 54
Destin Armour scored 29 points to lead Muhlenberg County at Calhoun.
Grace Hauslein added 11 points for Muhlenberg County (18-7, 4-0 10th District), which rallied after trailing by 21 points in the second quarter.
Bailie Walker scored 16 points and Hannah Hampton added 10 for McLean County (13-9, 1-3).
Makena Rush-Owen had 18 rebounds to go with eight points for the Lady Cougars.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY6-24-9-22 — 61
McLEAN COUNTY20-16-9-9 — 54
Muhlenberg County (61) — Armour 29, Grace Hauslin 11, Elizabeth Joines 8, Boggess 6, Stovall 5, Noffsinger 2.
McLean County (54) — Walker 16, Hampton 10, Rush-Owen 8, Johnson 7, McMann 7, Patterson 6.
