Daviess County had 41 swimmers on the roster for the City-County Meet, which helped it greatly in sweeping the event last Saturday.
The boys and girls teams had a group of top swimmers who scored the majority of points. DC’s boys were led by Trevor Church, Samuel Smith and Gabriel Neves.
Smith won the boys 100-yard freestyle (55.90) for Daviess County. Smith also won the 50 freestyle (24.79).
Neves won the boys 200 IM (2:24.74). Neves also won the 500 freestyle (5:59.76).
Church from DC won the 100 backstroke (55.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.15).
The trio tied for high-point swimmers in the City-County Meet with 18 points.
“Our numbers were a significant factor in allowing us to succeed at the City-County meet and it will be an asset at the regional meet as well as state,” DC coach Jordan Loucks said. “We had numerous swimmers finishing in the top 5 for most events.
“Trevor Church remains dominant in a variety of events. His versatility allows us to put him in any event and remain confident that he will likely win the race. Gabriel Neves and Sam Smith won both of their individual events at City-County and helped pull their relays to first-place finishes.”
Church feels like the team has done well so far in the young season.
“I’ve swam some events that I haven’t swam in a few years and I’ve done really well in them,” Church said. “The 100 breaststroke. I don’t really race it or train for it very often. I think it’s pretty good, dropping time early in the season.”
DC has gotten better in relays.
“A lot of people have stepped up in the relays, they have improved a lot,” Church said.
The DC boys and girls teams scored 187 points each for a 374 point total.
Daviess County’s Ella Johnson and Owensboro’s Abby Warren were also double winners at City-County and each scored 18 points in the meet.
Johnson won the girls 100 freestyle (56.08) and the 200 IM (2:17.57).
Warren won the girls 200 freestyle (2:06.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.84) for OHS.
“Our team can always count on Ella Johnson to give us a lead in the relays and battle the strongest swimmers from opposing teams,” Loucks said. “Similar to Trevor Church, Ella has the versatility to swim a variety of events and compete at the highest level.”
The girls team has also gotten better early in the season.
“We’ve made a lot of progress, everybody dropped a lot of time and placed pretty good,” Johnson said. “City-County is really big for us, it’s a lot of competition. We’ve had more meets, more practices.”
Nya Hammons (500 freestyle), Kaydeon Mattingly (100 backstroke) and Ellie Girten (100 butterfly) also had wins for DC.
