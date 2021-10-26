Daviess County knew Breckinridge County would give it a tough match in the first round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Panthers were able to handle Breck County’s challenges in a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-22, 25-23) in front of a large crowd Monday at the Owensboro Catholic High School gym.
Ohio County lost the first set but came back for a 3-1 win (24-26, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22) over Grayson County in the other first-round match.
Daviess County and Ohio County will meet Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3 BRECKINRIDGE COunty 0
Breckiridge County was aggressive throughout the match, and it kept pushing DC on the scoreboard, but the Lady Panthers didn’t give up the lead.
“Our out-of-system plays were very good,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “I’m very impressed with our serve receive tonight. I knew regardless of the rotation, I felt confident with who was passing for us. Our hitters clicked, they said ‘I’m tired of this,’ and they put it away when it mattered.
“We controlled our tempo and controlled our game.”
DC was up 20-17 in the first set on an Adylan Ayer kill, then Breck County scored two straight points, but DC closed out the set with Josie Newcom serving.
DC went on an 8-0 run to go up 14-6 in the second set. Breck County came back again, but it could get no closer than two points, and DC eased out for a three-point set win.
In the third set, the teams traded points nonstop from the time DC led 12-10. The match was tied five times and the lead was never more than one point for DC until it got to 22-20 and 23-20, but Breckinridge even fought back from that, taking it to 24-23 before the Lady Panthers finished it with a Newcom kill.
Newcom had 15 kills, and Breckinridge County appeared to be using a different front-line formation to try and keep her from doing too much damage. Newcom also had seven digs.
“Props to Breckinrige, we knew they were a very strong team,” Bailey said. “It was a battle point by point. You could tell they were well prepared for us. We knew going into it would be a tough match.”
Ayer had seven kills and four digs for DC. Mary Grace Hill had six kills and two blocks. Lexi Owen had 27 assists, five digs and four blocks. Kayla Clark and Taylor Roberts also had seven digs each. Kayla Thomson also had four blocks.
The Lady Panthers are 20-9.
“Lexi is a very aggressive player, whether it be setting or playing the net, she gets the killer instinct and she gets the job done,” Bailey said. “Very fortunate to have the trio of Lexi, Adylan and Josie with us. But it was definitely a team effort.”
Breckinridge County finished 21-11. Breck County was led by Audrey Whitworth and Natalie Henning. Whitworth had at least 10 kills.
OHIO COUNTY 3 GRAYSON COUNTY 1
The Lady Eagles had set a goal of getting to the regional semifinals, and they had a rough start against Grayson County because of nerves.
“I don’t think we came out ready to play, as evidenced by the score of the first set,” Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy said. “Second and third sets, we got a little comfortable. At least we showed them what we could do at the end. Our hitting improved, we had to be the aggressors, we couldn’t allow them to continue to attack.”
Kaitlyn Sampson played well for Ohio County on the front line. She had seven kills, five aces and six digs. Camryn Kennedy was strong on the service line and in other spots on the floor with 13 kills, 22 assists and 14 digs.
Heaven Vanover had 13 kills, nine digs and two aces. Caroline Law had 16 kills, 19 assists and seven digs. Madison Decker had seven kills.
Ohio County is 20-10.
Grayson County finished 12-26. Allie Dotson, Lillie Payne and Riley Penner played well up front for Grayson County.
