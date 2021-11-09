Three high school football teams will get at least one more chance to play in front of their home fans when the trio from Owensboro-Daviess County kicks off second-round games in the KHSAA State Football Finals on Friday night.
Two of those teams have 10 wins each and are among the top squads in Class 6-A and Class 5-A, respectively.
Daviess County will host Henderson County at Reid Stadium for the Class 6-A District 1 championship.
Owensboro will host Graves County for the Class 5-A District 1 championship at Rash Stadium.
Owensboro Catholic will go for its Class 2-A District 2 championship against Hancock County at Steele Stadium.
Kickoff for all three KHSAA playoff games is 7 p.m.
OHS is 10-1 and has the third-best RPI in Class 5-A at .64784. The Red Devils faced one of their toughest challenges of the season when they traveled to Mayfield to face Graves County on Oct. 15.
OHS held on for a 35-28 win as Graves County roared back in the second half after OHS built a 21-7 lead. Tramel Barksdale was huge for the Devils with 155 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 30 seconds to play.
Graves County’s running machine, Clint McKee, finished the loss with 35 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns. McKee has rushed for 1,538 yards (2nd in 5-A) and 32 touchdowns (best in 5-A).
The rematch should be physical on both sides, with OHS having more big-play capability, although Graves forced some key turnovers in the second half of the first game. Graves County is 9-2.
Daviess County just recorded its first 10-win season in program history with its 55-31 win over McCracken County in the first round last Friday. The Panthers (10-1) have the fourth-best RPI in 6-A at .59662.
They topped Henderson County 38-17 on Oct. 15 at Reid Stadium. Joe Humphreys threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns in that game and also ran for 118 yards and a 73-yard touchdown that was big in a game that was in doubt deep into the fourth quarter.
Henderson County is 7-4 and had to hold on in the fourth quarter to outlast Apollo 31-26 in their 6-A playoff opener.
Jaheim Williams ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Seth Goben ran for two scores against Apollo.
Catholic is 6-5, has won six straight games and advanced with a 41-16 win over Butler County where the Aces appeared to be playing their best football at the right time. Quarterback Lincoln Clancy threw six touchdown passes.
Catholic dropped Hancock County 47-0 when they met in the district opener on Sept. 24 at Steele Stadium. Clancy had one of his better passing games to that point of the season, throwing for 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Braden Mundy made all three of those touchdown catches for the Aces. The defensive focus teams now put on Mundy has opened up other Catholic receivers for success.
The Hornets picked up a difficult 14-6 win at Todd County Central in their first-round playoff win. Noah Mize and Jack Duncan had the two rushing touchdowns that were the difference for the Hornets, who are 7-4.
