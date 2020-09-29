The Daviess County High School volleyball team rolled to its fifth consecutive victory with a 27-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-11 victory over 9th District rival Owensboro on Monday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Pacing the Lady Panthers were Elizabeth Moore (17 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, 3 aces), Kendal Goetz (2 kills, 3 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces), Kaylee Garrison (2 digs), Josie Newcom (10 kills, 8 digs), Jasmine Beasley (8 kills, 2 blocks), Ryann Keller (29 assists, 4 digs), Adylan Ayer (5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs), Kloee Phelps (4 kills, 11 digs), and Lexi Owen (8 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces).
Stat leaders for the Lady Devils (6-5) included Addie McDowell (2 kills, 4 digs), Brooklyn Williams (3 kills, 3 blocks), Chase Mather (2 digs), Hannah Ashley (2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs). Jersie Rhineburger (2 aces, 16 digs), Kennedy Thompson (10 digs), Krystell Pappas (4 aces, 9 kills, 5 assists, 8 digs), Lainey Hayden (2 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs), McKenzie Biddle (3 digs), and Mia Covington (4 kills).
The Lady Panthers are now 6-1 on the season, while the Lady Devils slipped to 6-5.
TRINITY FALLS IN ALL ‘A’ SECTIONAL
Host Clinton County defeated Whitesville Trinity 25-21, 26-24 in the 3rd/4th Region All ‘A’ Sectional.
Leading the way for the Lady Raiders (7-6) were Hannah Nash (8 kills, 5 digs), Abigail Payne (3 digs, 2 aces), Taylor Pedley (13 digs, 2 aces), Bailey Millay (4 digs), Georgia Howard (3 kills, 2 digs), Jenna McDowell (3 kills), and Josie Aull (9 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces).
Clinton County improved to 6-1.
BRECK EDGES OHIO IN 5 SETS
Breckinridge County outlasted Ohio County 25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 16-25, 15-7 in a five-set thriller at Harned.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles (5-4) were Caitlyn Sampson (11 kills, 6 digs), Madison Decker (8 kills), and Camryn Kennedy (22 assists, 5 blocks).
The Lady Tigers improved to 7-3.
