Henderson County had a formula to try and stop Joe Humphreys and Daviess County on Friday night.
The senior DC quarterback sent the Colonels back to the lab after the Panthers dropped them 38-17 at Reid Stadium in a key Class 6-A, District 1 game.
Humphreys hit 14-of-30 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran eight times for 118 yards and another touchdown.
Humphreys’ 73-yard touchdown run, where he rolled to the far side of the field and kept sprinting down the sideline, was the backbreaker for Henderson County, putting the Panthers up 31-17 with 5:17 left in the game.
Humphreys hit Max Dees for his second touchdown catch of the game for 20 yards with 1:33 left for the final tally.
The two had connected earlier for a 29-yard touchdown to get DC on the board, going up 8-6 after a two-point conversion with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
Humphreys was under constant pressure from Henderson County’s defensive front and blitzing players from the outside.
“It was quite a bit of running,” Humphreys said. “They probably have the best defensive line we’ve played. They were giving me a lot of pressure, making me get rid of the ball a lot quicker than I’m used to. I was expecting it, but at the same time, not that much.”
DC is now 7-1, 3-0 in the district. The Panthers take on Apollo (6-2, 3-0) for the district championship next Friday at Eagle Stadium
Henderson County and DC went back and forth in the first half. HC went back on top 9-8 with a 37-yard field goal from Zavier Cruse.
DC got back up 27 seconds later when Humphreys hit Isaiah Tomes with what would be a 70-yard touchdown pass where Tomes covered 50 yards running after the catch for a 14-9 lead.
That was the lead DC took into the locker room at halftime, but it didn’t last long. Jaheim Williams ran 5 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the third quarter to put HC back in front 17-14.
That score was set up when DC didn’t cover the kickoff and Henderson County recovered at the DC 6.
Humphreys hit Tomes again for a 13-yard touchdown pass for a 21-17 DC lead with 9:03 to go in the third quarter.
A 37-yard field goal by Sean Higgs pushed the advantage to 24-17.
The Panthers did a better job recognizing blitzes in the second and third quarters, and they also did a better job throwing and running the football.
“We were trying to take advantage of their man coverage against us, threw a couple of deep balls and we got off to a slow start. I missed a couple of throws I should’ve made,” Humphreys said. “We started clicking more in the second and third quarters.”
Humphreys hit the long touchdown run at just the right time for DC.
“That’s what we’ve got to have, if they’re going to attack us with a six-man pressure and nobody deep, then he can beat them with his feet,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “This is the first time somebody has pressured us. Everybody has been very afraid of Joe taking off, and you can see why.”
DC finished with 411 yards in total offense compared to 255 for Henderson County. DC had 10 penalties for 95 yards. HC had nine penalties for 81 yards.
HC is 5-3, 1-2 in the district.
HENDERSON COUNTY 6 3 8 0 — 17
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 6 10 14 — 38
H-Mattingly 39 pass from Goben (run failed)
D-Dees 29 pass from Humphreys (Burch pass from Humphreys)
H-Cruse 34 FG
D-Tomes 70 pass from Humphreys (pass failed)
H-Williams 5 run (Williams run)
D-Tomes 13 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
D-Higgs 37 FG
D-Humphreys 73 run (Higgs kick)
D-Dees 20 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
