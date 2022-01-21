The Daviess County boys basketball team lost six games in a row, including three by three points each, before putting a recent string together where it’s won three straight.
That was three straight losses in one-possession games — to UHA, 53-50; to Union County, 65-62; and to Ohio County, 64-61.
The Panthers started to turn things around with a 58-45 win over Apollo on Jan. 14, followed the next day with a 53-38 win over Trigg County.
DC has been trying to figure out how to start and finish games more effectively. The Panthers are looking for a lot of paint touches for Cole Burch and Devonte McCampbell inside. Defensively, the Panthers don’t want to get into a track meet.
They are 7-9 and will face Campbellsville on Saturday in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County.
“We finally started playing with a lot more energy, picking it up more as a team, finally getting our roles,” Burch said. “When we get a flow on offense, we pick the whole game up. Whenever we start talking, our energy picks up, the bench starts getting in it, that’s when we’re dangerous.”
Burch is leading the Panthers with his inside play, getting 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. Burch, a 6-foot-2 junior, has made 53% from the floor and is solid catching and making shots around the basket.
Getting through the losing streak took players believing in each other.
“There were times when we were like, ‘We’ve got to figure it out.’ We had to keep rolling,” Burch said. He told younger and older players to push each other in practices to try and improve the team as a whole.
Gage Phelps has scored 8.4 points a game and McCampbell has scored 8.2 points a game. McCampbell, a 6-5 senior, has pulled down 6.8 rebounds a game.
“Devonte has worked with a different style of play, soaked in what we’re talking about, he’s a great kid,” Hayden said. “Max (Dees) is going to push tempo regardless, and the last three games we’ve been good in transition. The more we can go and run, have freedom of play, the better they are.
“Cole, he creates a lot on his own because of how hard he plays. Him and Jack (Payne) need to touch the ball.”
Dees has been good for 7.1 points a game, one of several Panthers who contribute scoring but also have good assist numbers and can be disruptive defensively.
“We came out really well, thought our energy was good,” Hayden said of the Trigg County game. “We’d had some tough starts and we didn’t have that against Trigg.”
Daviess County kept working through the losing streak as well.
“It’s discouraging to lose, but you don’t see it from them, there’s only been a handful of practices this year when we came in and thought, ‘How are we going to respond here?’ ” Hayden said. “They’ve been really resilient, guys like Jack Payne and Cole Burch are not going to let a negative environment take place, they control a lot of what we do on the floor and in the locker room.”
