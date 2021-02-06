Daviess County put together a 22-11 fourth-quarter run to overhaul host Hart County 66-59 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Friday night in Munfordville.
The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 3-5 on the season.
Cole Burch led the way for the Panthers with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Humphreys, Max Dees, and Koki Kato each added nine points for DC. Jack Payne dished four assists.
The Panthers made 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range and forced Hart County (6-6) into 17 turnovers.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8-21-15-22 — 66
HART COUNTY 19-16-13-11 — 59
(Individual scoring incomplete)
GIRLS
APOLLO 60, HOPKINSVILLE 32 — Kassidy Daugherty scored 19 points and teammate Amaya Curry added 15 as the E-Gals rolled at Hopkinsville High School.
Apollo (3-3) broke out to a 10-2 first-quarter lead and extended its advantage to 27-11 by intermission.
The Lady Tigers (1-3) got nine points from Lashanti Wilson.
APOLLO 10-17-12-16 — 60
HOPKINSVILLE 2-9-12-9 — 32
Apollo (60) — Daugherty 19, Curry 15, Dant 8, Palmer 5, Survant 5, Floyd 4, Carter 2, Lee 2.
Hopkinsville (32) — Wilson 9, Epps 8, Forte 7, Flowers 4, Dansbury 2, Cherry 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.