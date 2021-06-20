LEXINGTON — John Biggs and the Daviess County High School Lady Panthers are excited to be in Sunday’s KHSAA State Softball Tournament championship game against Louisville Butler — and they’re not intimidated by the prospect.
“We’ll be ready to go — this group has worked hard all year and really come together as a team during the course of the season,” Biggs said of his veteran team. “When you reach this point, you have to play well to win and we’ll be prepared to play.
“The experience of being in this position is great, but we’ve also really enjoyed the journey getting to this point. It’s been a great ride and we’re looking forward to this next opportunity in front of us.”
Ninth-ranked DC and No. 3 Butler square off for the title at 1 p.m. (CT) at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
During the regular season, the Lady Panthers did not play 5th Region champion Butler, which advanced to the finals with a 10-2 Saturday conquest of 5th region champion Green County — but Biggs nonetheless has knowledge and respect for the Bearettes’ program.
“We’ve played them a few times through the years and they’ve had an outstanding softball program at Butler for a long time,” Biggs said. “They’re a very good, well-coached softball team with quality hitting and pitching. Also, they’re fundamentally sound in the field.”
The Bearettes are led at the plate by shortstop Kennadi Thompson (.474, 53 runs, 36 RBIs), third baseman Kybdal Tinnell (.500, 10 HR, 57 RBIs), and infielder-catcher Emily Williams (.538, 18 HR, 50 RBIs). As a unit, Butler is hitting a toasty .411.
In the circle, Butler features Maria Piguero, who is 13-1 with a 1.61 ERA. She has struck out 139 batters in 121 innings of work.
Since enduring a three-game losing skid late in the regular season, the Bearettes have reeled off nine consecutive victories.
Daviess County, which moved into the title game after beating Lewis County 6-2 on Saturday, features Western Kentucky signee Abby Newman, a senior shortstop, junior catcher Millie Roberts, who has committed to Auburn, and sophomore first baseman Jessie Daniels, who belted a three-run homer and an RBI double in DC’s semifinal win.
The Lady Panthers feature one of the state’s most consistent pitching tandems in sophomore Raylee Roby and senior Greysee Whiteker.
DC enters the state title game on a 10-game winning streak.
