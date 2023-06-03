LEXINGTON — Daviess County struck first and never looked back as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 16-0 win in five innings over South Laurel in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Friday at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 and drove in four batters with a double and a triple, Kayley Payne went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice, and DC’s trio of pitchers struck out 11 batters and gave up only one hit in what was an all-around team performance.
“I felt like the last three days, we’ve been pretty focused and knew what we needed to do to be successful,” DC head coach John Biggs said afterward. “We were able to get a couple runs in the first inning that kind of set the tone, and then defensively we were able to get out of a pretty quick bottom half of the inning. Then we just kept putting pressure on them and hitting balls hard.”
The Lady Panthers’ Sadie Morris led off the top of the first inning with a walk, advanced to third base on an error that allowed Payne to get on safely and then scored on a wild pitch for an early 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Callie Smith drove in Payne with an RBI base hit to put DC (31-4) up by two runs.
Three South Laurel errors in the second frame allowed DC to tack on another run with a sacrifice fly from Daniels.
The Lady Panthers exploded for five runs in the third — highlighted by an RBI double by Kaitlyn Hill, a sac fly from Payne and a two-RBI triple by Daniels — to build an 8-0 advantage.
DC added four more runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to cap off the victory.
“We felt like if we could be patient and just put balls in play hard, then good things are going to happen,” Biggs said. “Don’t go up there trying to jack balls out, don’t go up there trying to hit doubles and triples — hit the ball hard and let’s see if they can make plays, and put some pressure on them.”
As a result of DC’s aggressiveness, South Laurel (21-13) was victimized by seven errors.
Kaydence Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs, Smith went 2-for-3, Makayla Rowan plated a trio of runs, and Morris and Beckwith both scored twice.
In the circle, Raylee Roby struck out six batters and allowed one hit in three innings, Sophia Cain struck out two batters and walked one in one inning, and Kamryn Timmons struck out all three batters she faced in the final frame.
“Raylee is Raylee, she was spot on and very efficient with her pitching,” Biggs said. “It was one of those games where we were able to get a lot of kids in, get some experience, and Sophia came in there and did a nice job in her inning of work. Kamryn came in and had a nice inning of work.
“If we want to continue that, we’re going to need them to be contributors. I thought all the way up and down that lineup and the kids on the bench, they were able to give us some productivity.”
With the victory, DC advances to face East Jessamine (27-5), which moved on with a 5-1 win over Perry County Central. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on Saturday.
As long as the Lady Panthers bring the same focus, Biggs added, he feels good about his team moving forward.
“The leadership that we have, they’ve been on this stage,” he said. “They’ve been here. A lot of it is trusting ourselves and trusting what we do. The environment may be a little bit different, but once they step on the line, it’s business as usual.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 215 44 — 16 12 0
SOUTH LAUREL 000 00 — 0 1 7
WP-Roby. LP-Williams. 2B-Daniels, Hill, Payne (DC). 3B-Daniels (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.