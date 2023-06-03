LEXINGTON — Daviess County struck first and never looked back as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 16-0 win in five innings over South Laurel in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Friday at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 and drove in four batters with a double and a triple, Kayley Payne went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice, and DC’s trio of pitchers struck out 11 batters and gave up only one hit in what was an all-around team performance.

