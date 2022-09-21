HENDERSON — Daviess County had no trouble at all winning the 2nd Region girls golf championship.
Claire Reynolds was second overall and led DC with a 73, as the Lady Panthers scorched the Henderson Country Club course for a 325 on a sweltering hot Tuesday.
Karra Tucker from Madisonville-North Hopkins was individual medalist with 68, which was 4-under par. Madisonville was second with 380
The top two teams in the regional tournament and 10 individuals not on those teams will advance to the KHSAA State First Round at Owensboro Country Club next Tuesday. OCC is called Site 1 and it will include Regions 1-4.
Daviess County got 83 each from Alexa Salamah and Baylie Billingsley, while Annalee Yager fired 86. Billingsley was seventh overall and Salamah was eighth.
“The girls were extremely focused from the get-go,” DC coach Jonas Billingsley said. “On the front nine, all four girls were plus-5 or better, there were a lot of smiles from those girls all day long. I’m so happy, I can’t even put into words.”
Reynolds had a strong day to finish second overall.
“I hit one out of bounds on 10 and couldn’t really recoup from that, but I played pretty good, I birdied 18 and 12,” Reynolds said. “I think our team has gotten better every time we’ve played. We were pretty confident, we were pretty ready to go.”
Salamah had a shoulder injury around No. 12 and it took her some time to regroup.
“The back nine, it got in my head a little bit, I let the shoulder thing get in my head and the next few holes I didn’t play too good, but I put it behind me and focused on the next shot,” Salamah said. “It feels better.”
Baylie Billingsley thought she handled her round pretty evenly.
“There were a few off holes, but I brought it back together,” Billingsley said. “I tried to have as much confidence as I could.”
Yager and her teammates were pleased with how they played on the front nine.
“The first nine was awesome, I shot a 40,” Yager said. “On the back, I struggled a little, but I kept my head up and kept hitting the ball. The way our scores worked out were pretty good. It was really hot at the end, that can influence the game a little bit.”
Hannah Robbins and Addie-Belle Rutman were tied at 91 to lead Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Aces shot 385 as a team. RC Porter shot 95 and Lanie Ann Osborne shot 108.
Rutman and Robbins were involved in a three-girl playoff for the last two individual qualifier spots. All three girls shot 91 for 18 holes.
Rutman made a par on the fourth hole of sudden death to claim the last spot. Drew Sprague from Union County also qualified for first round state via the playoff.
“They did so well going up against each other in the playoff,” Catholic coach Stacey Johnson said. “They were competitive but also supportive of their teammate. They ended up having to do a four-hole playoff, so they were just exhausted but still fighting through to the end.”
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo qualified for first round state individually with an 84.
“I’m proud of how I did considering how hot it was,” Lyons said. “The last month hasn’t been great, I had been in the mid-to-upper 80s. I threw down a 75. I feel like I can go to state, it will be my third rodeo going to state.”
Breckinridge County’s Adelyn Moorman qualified for first round state individually with an 87. Ohio County’s Elli Graves qualified individually with a 90.
Owensboro individuals Ryann Kasey shot 115 and Ellie Watson shot 116.
Muhlenberg County shot 444 and was led by Karsyn Grundy’s 106. Isabela Wilkins shot 107, Ella Dunn shot 111 and Taylor Wilkins shot 120.
McLean County shot 580 and was led by Anna Miller’s 134. Marybeth Miller shot 140, Cati Brawner shot 145 and Madeline Jones shot 161.
