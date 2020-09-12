Daviess County shook off a slow first half and scored four touchdowns in the second half on the way to a 41-16 win over Ohio County on Friday night at Reid Stadium.
The Panthers won their home opener at Reid Stadium on Friday night with Jack Ball stepping in at quarterback.
Ball, a sophomore, was the starter because Joe Humphreys was in a COVID-19 quarantine. Humphreys didn’t have COVID but he had been around a COVID positive person, and had to go in a two-week quarantine.
“Jack Ball did a great job for us,” DC coach Matt Brannon said.
Ball threw two touchdown passes to Decker Renfrow.
Ball hit Renfrow for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone on 4th-and-26 late in the first quarter. That score put the Panthers up 14-7.
The other touchdown was a 17-yard pass, also on fourth down, in the fourth quarter which put the Panthers up 34-16.
Ball finished 7-of-17 passing for 117 yards.
Bryson Parm ran for three touchdowns — 12 yards, 15 yards and 18 yards — on the way to 191 yards on 21 carries.
“Parm did what we expected him to do, what we expect for him to do all year,” Brannon said. “He’s going to be our horse, he’s a dynamic player. He’s young, and he has to work on building some confidence, but he’s going to be special.
“The offensive line took a little bit to get going. One of our coaches said the first half was one of those scrimmages we didn’t get to work out the kinks. We made some good adjustments at halftime, came out and ran the ball effectively.”
DC had 335 yards in total offense, 220 on the ground.
Q’Daryius Jennings scored on a 65-yard touchdown run early for Ohio County but then was kept mostly under control by DC’s defense. Jennings finished with 103 yards on 19 carries.
“He got loose early there, you can’t simulate that speed and that style of tackling you need,” Brannon said. “Defensively we played outstanding.”
Ohio County quarterback Devin Gott was 10-of-24 passing for 124 yards and a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Jameson.
OHIO COUNTY7-2-7-0 — 16
DAVIESS COUNTY14-0-13-14 — 41
DC-Parm 12 run (Hoagland kick)
O-Jennings 65 run (Hoskins kick)
DC-Renfrow 29 pass from Ball (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 15 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 18 run (kick failed)
O-Jameson 51 pass from Gott (Hoskins kick)
DC-Renfrow 17 pass from Ball (Hoagland kick)
DC-Best 3 run (Hoagland kick)
