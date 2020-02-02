Daviess County seniors Reese Haight and Landen Boone were doing quick work at a series of dual wrestling matches at DC on Saturday morning.
After both of them had gone 2-0 already, they each pinned opponents from Trigg County in their third matches without going past one minute.
“For us, it’s gone pretty quick,” Boone said. “We hadn’t been on mat a whole lot, a total of two minutes. I like to end it quick, just to be safe.”
Both of them will have more than 100 match victories by the time their DC careers are over. Haight has already passed that mark and Boone is right there.
Haight is pushing 40 match victories this season alone with just five defeats. He beat the top-seeded 138-pound wrestler in the region, JT King. Haight hasn’t wrestled at 138 this year until Saturday.
Boone has won more than 30 matches. Both Boone and Haight were undefeated in the DC duals on Saturday. Boone was wrestling at 145 pounds.
Both wrestlers feel like they’ve had strong seasons and are aiming to reach the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships. The 2nd Region Tournament is Friday night and Saturday at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
“I’ve done pretty good, I still want to improve, you can always get better,” Boone said. “I need to improve on taking more shots, taking better set ups.”
“I need to work on small details, little things can make a big difference,” Haight said. “I need to get more aggressive, get in on takedowns more often.”
Boone made it to the state meet last year and wants to try and get a couple of wins this year if he makes it back.
Haight has been motivated all season by not getting to state in 2019 after suffering a broken arm in a mid-season practice.
“It was an accident at practice, Reese wrestled for five years and never had an injury,” DC coach Curtis Martinson said. “It was just a simple takedown drill we do a hundred times a day, he just landed wrong, we got him to the doctor and it was broken. He got the cast off day of regionals and tried to wrestle, it started to swell up again, it wasn’t worth the risk.”
Haight has been with the DC program since he was in sixth grade. It was tough for him in the moment not to make the state championship bracket.
“At first I was kind of heartbroken, but I knew I still had my senior year,” Haight said. “You can’t really change it, I focused more on my senior year. I was expecting to go to state, medal at regionals. This year I’ve got to make up for what I didn’t accomplish last year.”
Haight and Boone have enjoyed their time with the program and are looking for big finishes to their DC careers.
“He came out his first year as a sixth-grader, there were like five of them, and he was the only one that stayed,” Martinson said.
“Probably the trips we took were my favorite things,” Boone said. “That and beating on each other in practice.”
