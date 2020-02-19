Nolan Kurz has worked at improving in middle-distance running in the last couple of years, and he has made a big impression this winter.
The eighth grader at Daviess County Middle School ran in the 1,600-meter race at the Indiana University High School Open in Bloomington last Saturday. He finished first in his heat, which was one of seven runs for the 1,600, and he had the second-fastest time on the Daviess County High School team.
Most impressive was that his time was 4:44, which ranks fourth in the nation for the middle school 1,600 distance.
Conner Cloyd has been working with distance runners at DC and is the girls’ track coach at the school. He had lived in the area for a year and a half and had heard about Kurz.
Cloyd saw Kurz run at the Fast Cats Invitational, a massive cross country meet with a lot of school divisions, in November at Yellow Creek Park.
“He came through the first mile of the two-mile race in 5:03,” Cloyd said. “The DC middle school record in the mile was 4:59, and he came close to breaking that on grass, with hills and all that. When I saw that, I knew this kid was really good.”
Kurz finished the middle school cross country season at fourth in the state meet. Cloyd asked Kurz’s family if he wanted to work out with the high school team, Cloyd and DC cross country coach Mark Fortney.
“They said yes, but he did not do any training with Mark or me until six-to-eight weeks ago,” Cloyd said. “This is only our second race of the season, and the first race he did not run in because he was sick.
“It’s been fun to watch, we didn’t expect him to run 4:44 in his first race. You’re usually really rusty at the start of the season. From race one to two, people can drop eight to 10 seconds.”
Nolan’s brother, Hunter, ran for Daviess County and is running at Kentucky Wesleyan College now. Nolan has been running since the fifth grade.
The fastest mile ever run by a middle school athlete in Kentucky is 4:38. Kurz is six seconds off that now, and Cloyd thinks Kurz has a good chance to break that record.
Kurz was surprised at his performance at IU.
“I’ve cut 15 seconds in the last year,” Kurz said. “I was just looking to be running some 4:50ish times in there, I went way faster than I expected. I was surprised, but at the same time I’ve put in so much work, I’ve been expecting these times right now.”
It was the first time Kurz had run in a big meet like the one at IU.
“IU was a first-time experience, everything was really new,” Kurz said. “It was really fun, it was so much different than what I’m used to.”
DC boys’ track coach Quadarius Wallace thought having Kurz in the indoor meets would be a good trial to see if he was ready to run with the team outdoors.
“I thought he would run well, but he definitely exceeded expectations by a decent bit,” Cloyd said.
The indoor season is over, but high school teams will be starting their outdoor seasons later.
“I’ve got some goals set up,” Kurz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.